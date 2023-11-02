Dublin, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Selfie Stick Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global selfie stick market is expected to reach a size of US$610 million in 2022 and grow to US$740 million by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% during the period 2023 to 2028. A recent market report.

A selfie stick is a device used to extend the reach of a smartphone or digital camera to take self-portraits or capture wider shots. It can be connected to the device via a jack plug or operated via Bluetooth control, allowing users to easily take photos or record videos. These portable and cost-efficient accessories have gained popularity due to their ability to provide stability and reduce motion blur, making them a favorite among photography enthusiasts.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as rising disposable income, increase in sales of consumer electronics including smartphones and digital cameras, and ongoing innovation in selfie stick technology. For example, US-based marketing firm, Thinkmodo, Inc. introduced a selfie stick with built-in features like a fan and beauty light to enhance image quality and create a studio-like effect. Additionally, the thriving travel and tourism industry has contributed to the expansion of the market.

key market segments,

The report provides insights into key market segments including product type, application and distribution channel.

Segmentation by product type,

Remote-triggered selfie stick wired selfie stick bluetooth selfie stick

breakup by app,

Mobile phone camera

breakup by distribution channel,

online stores offline store

division by region,

North America

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Other

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy spain Russia Other

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

competitive landscape,

The competitive landscape of the market includes key players such as Anker, FromWorks, PhotoPro, Cobratek, Kootek, Momax, Mpow, Satechi, Thinkmodo Inc., Xiaomi and others.

Key questions answered in this report,

How has the global selfie stick market performed and what are the growth expectations in the coming years?

What are the major regional markets for selfie sticks?

How has COVID-19 impacted the global selfie stick market?

What are the market segments based on product type, application and distribution channel?

What are the driving factors and challenges in the industry?

Who are the key players in the global selfie stick market, and what is the level of competition in the industry?

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 142 forecast period 2022 – 2028 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $610 million Estimated market value by 2028 (USD). $740 million compound annual growth rate 3.3% Area covered global

