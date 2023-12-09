Self-service CarePods called 'the first AI doctor's office' - at $99/month

A computer can cure your ailments soon.

The latest breakthrough in artificial intelligence is set to revitalize the medical industry, according to a company that is launching “the world’s first AI doctor’s office” to New York and other major US cities in 2024.

According to its manufacturer, Forward, the CarePod is a self-service cube where patients can be screened for diabetes, high blood pressure, and issues related to depression and anxiety. Hi-tech health stops will be set up in malls, gyms and offices.

The diagnostics from the scan are then integrated into a program Forward Health is designing called Apps. Subscription costs $99 monthly.

“It basically loads a bunch of different apps for you to play with,” Forward CEO and founder Adrian Aun told Axios.

“Let’s say you choose the body scan app… it’s great. It’s like, ‘Please hold still,’ and then it walks you around in a circle, takes a lot of readings, shows you those readings on the screen, explains it to you.

According to the CEO, for heart health, the Cube will give users a sensor to keep track of their heart while showing results in real-time.

Additionally, the company said the CarePods provide users with the technology to draw their own blood.

CarePods is billed as "the world's first AI doctor's office."

In a demonstration, Google’s former AI giant Aon described the process as apparently painless.

Claiming that “there are no needles, no knives, and nothing hurts right now,” the procedure instead involves sucking small amounts of blood from patients’ arms through a “capillary blood draw.” Uses small vacuum chamber.

Aun claimed the two- to four-minute procedure is closer to a “leech or hickey” rather than a standard finger prick.

The company has not disclosed the manufacturer of the blood extraction technology, nor disclosed whether it required or received approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

With the help of AI, patients can self-check in CarePods.

“You’re never going to be able to scale to doctors and nurses across the entire planet,” Aon said, discussing CarePods. “So instead we said, ‘Okay, instead of making health care a service, maybe we should reframe health care as a product.’”

Down the line, the company hopes CarePods will perform screening for advanced cancer and prenatal care and perform polygenic analysis on a person’s pre-determined risks for certain diseases.

The first three care pods are to be installed in Sacramento, California, Chandler, Arizona, and Chicago’s Willis Tower.

CarePods are rolling out across the United States in 2024. Go ahead

Next, they will expand to the San Francisco Bay Area, NYC, and Philadelphia.

“Maybe we should try to slowly but surely move everything that doctors and nurses do to hardware and software,” he said.

“We’ll keep going until we can provide all these wonderful things dollar for dollar for the entire planet.”

Source: nypost.com