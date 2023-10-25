Self-Made Millionaire: If You Want a ‘Game-Changing’ Side hustle or Business, Study This CEO Very Closely

Many side hustles and businesses become profitable because they fix an unsolved problem, or improve on something that already exists.

If that’s easier said than done, there’s a simple solution: Study people who have fixed other unsolved problems before, self-made millionaire and RSE Ventures CEO Matt Higgins told CNBC Make It last week. : Said in the Your Money virtual event.

“Within all of us is a proprietary insight into how to do something a little bit better,” Higgins said, “and the vast majority of game-changing businesses are actually based on this.” [those] insight.”

Higgins pointed to one particular billionaire as an example: Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, who accidentally co-founded his company in 2007 while considering ways to pay rent. Chesky and one of his co-founders booked air mattresses for strangers living in San Francisco. For a design conference.

By solving a personal problem, he realized he had a viable business idea. As a bonus, they also solved someone else’s problem: Travelers could stay in more affordable accommodations than hotels.

Airbnbs may no longer always be the least expensive option — but the company has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion as of Wednesday afternoon, and it helped launch the modern sharing economy along with companies like Uber.

In other words, you don’t need to invent a new product to be successful. Pay attention to your surroundings and ask yourself if your solutions to everyday problems are exemplary, Higgins said.

a common entrepreneurship topic

Chesky is not the only example worth studying: many other successful companies were created similarly. Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd launched her dating app, which lets women initiate all conversations with matches, after noticing a general frustration in the people around them.

“I saw a problem I wanted to help solve,” she wrote in a 2020 letter on Bumble’s website. “So many smart, amazing women in my life were still waiting for men to meet them… whatever progress women were making in workplaces and corridors of power, the gender dynamics of dating and romance still felt the same Outdated.”

This strategy works for small businesses too. Gordon Ramsay-backed cookware brand Hexclad was founded because two coworkers thought they could make a better-looking and more durable frying pan. CEO Danny Winner told MakeIt last month.

Tech marketplace Whoop, which brings in an estimated $354,000 per month, was born from a group of young friends who realized that a separate software marketplace was unachievable, co-founder Steven Schwartz told Make It in August.

According to Chesky himself, mentally changing your goal from “build something great” to “solve a problem” can help a lot.

He reportedly said during a 2015 conversation, “If we tried to think of a good idea, we wouldn’t be able to think of a good idea. You just have to have a solution to a problem in your life.” ” At New York University.

Meta CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg agrees, saying in a 2016 interview with Sam Altman — then president of startup accelerator Y Combinator, now CEO of ChatGPIT-maker OpenAI — that most Silicon Valley founders Make it “backward”.

“People often decide what they want to do before they even start a company,” Zuckerberg said. “The best companies that get built are the ones that are trying to create some kind of social change, even if it’s just local to one place.”

