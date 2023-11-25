Self-made millionaire: How Graham Stephan did it at 26 – and how you can too

Nopparit/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Many videos on becoming a millionaire are filled with vague and empty motivational quotes. After consuming the content you feel more confused as you are unsure what steps to take next. Luckily, Graham Stephan, a popular personal finance YouTuber, released a video explaining how he became a self-made millionaire at the age of 26.

Self-Made Millionaire Lucy Guo: 5 Ways I Live Frugally

Discover: How to get cashback on your everyday purchases

How did Graham Stephan become a self-made millionaire at the age of 26?

Sponsored: Open a new checking account and get a pay check sooner; Discover® cashback debit with expedited payment up to 2 days in advance

The truth of becoming a millionaire…

Stephen begins the video by sharing the truth about becoming self-made. You can become rich without connections and you don’t have to come from a wealthy family to start.

Stephen started working at a marine aquarium wholesaler when he was about 13 years old. He was paid $1 for each photo taken for the website and earned $20 to $35 per hour. At this point, he began to dislike schooling. He saw no point in studying history or science as he wanted to focus on making money. Stephen also wanted to focus on earning money rather than studying because he saw no point in taking time off from projects to bring in money.

When he was 16, the business he worked for closed down, so he focused his energy on joining a band, where he was a drummer. Graham dreamed of becoming a famous rockstar until he completed high school, when he realized it was time to leave the band. This left him confused about his next direction in life.

entry into real estate

When Stephen finished high school, he got a data entry job in investment banking because he knew he enjoyed making and investing money. She quickly realized that this job was not for her, so she focused her attention on getting her real estate license in order to sell some properties. As he worked toward his license, he met other disgruntled agents who tried to discourage him from entering the field. Luckily, he met an agent at an open house who encouraged him to move forward. This agent offered Stephen the opportunity to work under him in exchange for a 50-50 split.

Stephen invested the $5,000 he had saved in high school to get started in this new industry. Stephen noticed that many agents were not on the lease list because the profit was only $500 per deal. Stephen noticed that there were shortcomings in the quality of photography in the business. So, he offered his photography services for the right to represent the tenant.

This new venture brought in $35,000 within nine months. Eventually he found a buyer who gave him the opportunity to sell his first home. He earned a commission of $3.6 million on the deal, which was more than he had ever earned. He decided that he would definitely not go to college at this time.

He bought his dream car with this commission because he felt he had created it. This was enough evidence to unsettle the naysayers and all those who doubted him. Sales continued to increase.

Frugal Minimalist: 9 Tips to Save Money by Living Frugal

The next level in real estate

Since his parents filed for bankruptcy when he was 16, he knew he had to practice frugality no matter how large his commissions were. As he saved, he looked for ways to get to the next level.

What helped Stephen get to the next level in real estate?

In 2011, Stephen discovered that real estate prices were quite affordable in the areas he wanted to invest. Since he had about $200,000 in savings at this point and wanted to make a more consistent income, he started investing in rental properties. Discounts on these San Bernadodio properties ranged from $250,000 to about $60,000.

The first rental property was purchased for $60,000 in cash. Stephen purchased three rental properties, which began to cover his living expenses.

Then the 2009 lease customers were ready to buy a home a few years later. Customers also referred other customers. This led to increased income and opportunities in real estate.

As his real estate commissions increased, Stephen continued to invest his money in retirement accounts. He focused on saving this money as much as possible. He started buying properties for renovation. By the age of 26, he was worth more than a million dollars. Stephen focused his real estate income, which he invested in investment properties, to become a self-made millionaire.

Concluding thoughts.

Stephen reminds us that everything happens for a reason. He moved around several times trying to figure out what he wanted to do with his life, until he landed a successful career in real estate. Stephen seeks opportunities in the real estate market as a professional and investor. These risks eventually led him to become a self-made millionaire. If you want to become a self-made millionaire, you can follow these steps. Look for investment properties as you focus on increasing your income to have more money to invest.

More from GOBankingRates

This article was originally published on GOBankingRates.com: Self-Made Millionaire: How Graham Stephan did it at 26 – and how you can too

Source: www.bing.com