Self-driving taxi startup Cruise ceases operations after California revokes permit

Cruise, the tech startup owned by General Motors, said Thursday it is halting all driverless operations across the US. The announcement came two days after the California DMV revoked Cruise’s permit to operate its fleet of autonomous vehicles following an accident in San Francisco, where one of its cars was dragged. A pedestrian was walked for 20 feet while she was pinned under the vehicle.

Cruz said he was halting work nationwide to try to “rebuild public trust” after the California Department of Motor Vehicles accused the company of failing to disclose full details of the Oct. 2 collision.

“In that spirit, we have decided to proactively pause driverless operations across all of our fleet while we take time to examine our processes, systems and equipment and consider how we Can work in a better way that will gain public confidence,” Cruz said in a post on,

In addition to California, Cruise also operates in Arizona, Florida and Texas, according to a company spokesperson. Officials in those four states did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

Arizona previously said it was monitoring developments in California. According to the Texas DMV, there is no permitting process for autonomous vehicles in Texas, allowing companies like Cruise to operate under the same state law as human-driven vehicles. There is also no permitting process in Florida.

In the October 2 crash, a person driving in the lane next to the cruise car struck a pedestrian, causing the pedestrian to fall into the path of the driverless cruise, according to San Francisco police. The company said the Cruise vehicle applied the brakes but did not have enough time to avoid running over the pedestrian.

According to a statement from Cruise this week, the Cruise vehicle stopped but then took off again and traveled 20 feet, placing the pedestrian under the car. Cruz said he shared the full video with state officials, but California DMV officials said they did not learn about the pedestrian being pulled under the car until another unspecified government agency alerted them. did not tell.

Cruise said its vehicles are programmed to operate in risky situations to ensure safety in compliance with California regulations.

According to Cruz, the human driver who initially struck the pedestrian fled the scene and has not been located. The pedestrian was later taken to hospital in critical condition.

The incident was a rare example of a self-driving car causing a serious injury, providing ammunition to critics of the technology who say it is not safe. Proponents of driverless technology have argued that it has the potential to be safer than human drivers, given that approximately 40,000 people die in traffic accidents in the US each year.

Cruise, based in San Francisco, is one of two driverless car startups operating a commercial ride-hailing service in the city — similar to the services of Lyft or Uber, but with no human drivers in the cars.

A spokesperson for Cruz said Friday that he had no other details to share, such as how long the voluntary pause might last.

Another startup serving San Francisco, Google-affiliated Waymo, was unaffected by California’s decision. Waymo also has operations in other states. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday on how the cruise incident is affecting their thinking and their research.

Cruise said the decision to halt all operations on Thursday was not related to “any new on-road incidents” and that it would continue to operate the cars with safety drivers inside the cars.

“We feel this is the right thing to do during a period when we need to be extra vigilant when it comes to risk, continue to focus on security, and take steps to rebuild public trust,” the company said on ”

Source: www.nbcnews.com