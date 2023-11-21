Dublin, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Self-adhesive Labels – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

A vital component in various industries, the global market for self-adhesive labels is on a strong growth path. A recent study estimates that the market, worth US$48.7 billion in 2022, will grow to US$74.5 billion by 2030. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030. The report highlights significant growth in specific sectors. and geographic regions, indicating changing market dynamics and emerging opportunities.

Key Market Segments and Growth Projections

Food and Beverage Sector : This segment, projected as a high-growth sector, is expected to achieve a CAGR of 6.4%, reaching US$ 30.1 billion by 2030.

: This segment, projected as a high-growth sector, is expected to achieve a CAGR of 6.4%, reaching US$ 30.1 billion by 2030. pharmaceutical industry: The post-pandemic recovery has adjusted growth expectations in the region to 5.5% CAGR over the next eight years.

Regional Market Insights

United States of america : Estimated to be worth US$13.1 billion by 2022, the US remains a significant market player.

: Estimated to be worth US$13.1 billion by 2022, the US remains a significant market player. China : Estimated to grow at an impressive 8.9% CAGR, China’s market size is expected to reach US$16.8 billion by 2030, marking it as a major market for potential investment.

: Estimated to grow at an impressive 8.9% CAGR, China’s market size is expected to reach US$16.8 billion by 2030, marking it as a major market for potential investment. Japan and Canada : Both countries are expected to experience steady growth with a CAGR of 2.9% and 4.5% respectively.

: Both countries are expected to experience steady growth with a CAGR of 2.9% and 4.5% respectively. Europe: Within Europe, Germany leads the way with an estimated CAGR of around 3.9%.

Market Drivers and Trends

This growth has been attributed to several factors, including advances in label printing technologies, the increasing importance of labels in product packaging for brand differentiation, and growing demand in sectors such as food and beverages and pharmaceuticals. The shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly labeling solutions also contributes to the market growth.

Challenges and ideas

However, the market faces challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices and the need to comply with various international standards and regulations. Companies in the self-adhesive labels market must navigate these complexities while taking advantage of the growth opportunities.

conclusion

In summary, the global self-adhesive labels market presents significant growth opportunities, especially in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors, with notable expansion in the US, China, and European regions. Stakeholders in these markets should consider these trends and projections in their strategic planning and investment decisions.

Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) –

Adampak Private Limited

Adhesive Print Limited

Advanced Labeling Systems Ltd

Amberley Adhesive Labels Ltd

animaplus

Aerio Srl

aztec label

Benmark Singapore Pte. Limited

Brady Worldwide, Inc.

BSP Labels Limited

For more information on this report visit here

About ResearchandMarkets.com

ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

Global market for self-adhesive labels

Source: www.globenewswire.com