SEIU Local 2: Jagmeet Singh voices calls for Sobeys to pay fair wages to striking workers in Halifax

SEIU Local 2

Halifax, Nova Scotia, Dec. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — More than 200 community members gathered once again today to support the striking workers at Pete’s Fruitick, a Sobeys-owned grocery store in downtown Halifax. Canadian NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh sent a message of solidarity and support to employees and members of the Service Employees International Union Local 2. The strike is now in its third week.

“You are entitled to a salary commensurate with inflation,” Singh said in the recorded message. “The grocery store you work at is part of Sobeys, a corporate chain that has made record profits and whose CEO is earning huge bonuses.”

“The proposal they have put on the table is clearly not enough, and so I stand in solidarity with you,” he said in his letter. video message ,

Pete’s Fruitique pays employees $15 an hour, the provincial minimum wage. Sobeys’ last offer would give most workers only a five percent hourly raise. The next level will see only a 20 percent increase. Both groups constitute more than 70% of the workers. The store has about 100 unionized employees.

A number of political, labor and community leaders spoke at the rally, including NSNDP leader Claudia Chander. Other members of the NSNDP caucus will also be present.

NSNDP Leader Claudia Chander said, “Pete’s Fruity employees work every day to help Nova Scotians put food on the table for our families, yet with the rising cost of living, they struggle to afford food for themselves. are doing.” “The living wage in Halifax is more than $25 an hour, but Peet’s employees only make $15, including those with more than 10 years of service. Sobeys needs to come back to the table with a fair deal.

On Thursday, November 30, Singh announced via social media that the “grocery cartel” CEO would once again be summoned to Parliament to answer on skyrocketing prices. This call for accountability coincides with Sobeys’ specific holiday price freeze on thousands of items, in response to the persistent rise in food prices and the lack of adequate action by grocery corporations, a move described by . cbc news As ‘more of a public relations strategy than actual policy change’. This standard industry practice by Sobeys, particularly in terms of minimum wage increases and limited communication with their workers, highlights the gap between their public image of addressing inflation and the reality of maintaining industry norms on initiating meaningful change. Does.

whether the price is stable or not According to an economist at TD Bank Consumers “are still paying 20 percent more for a basket of groceries than they did three years ago – the largest such increase in 40 years.”

The cost of living in Halifax is skyrocketing. According to a study published by the Center for Policy Alternatives, the increase in the cost of living in Nova Scotia is “phenomenal”, and the living wage for two adults “working full-time (35 hours a week) to support two children”. Has been” is $26.50 per hour.

“Everyone is feeling the pressure of the higher prices of everything, groceries, bills, mortgages, rent, everything has gone up and workers are not getting paid fairly,” Singh said.

See what activists and other community supporters have to say: www.PetesOnStrike.ca

background

sobey’s high profits

In stark contrast to its staff’s long silence and modest pay demands, the Sobeys-empire has reported remarkable financial growth in its latest disclosure. The company achieved $30.478 billion CAD in sales in fiscal year 2023, an increase of $312 million from the previous year. This surge in sales not only underlines the company’s strong market position, but also highlights its resilience and growth amid economic ups and downs.

Even more telling is the company’s gross profit for the same fiscal year, which reached an impressive $7.792 billion CAD, up 1.7% from the previous year. This increase of $133 million over the previous year represents the highest profit margin the company has experienced in a decade. Such financial milestones paint a picture of a thriving enterprise, one that appears to be at odds with ongoing wage disputes and workers’ struggle for livable income.

Canadian Competition Bureau report on the grocery market

Recent report from the Canadian Competition Bureau “Canada needs more grocery competition” Exposes a harsh reality that has long been suspected but rarely confirmed: Canada’s grocery industry, including giants like Sobeys, plays a significant role in driving up the cost of living. while at the same time keeping the wages of their workers disappointingly low. This situation, highlighted in the Bureau’s June 2023 report, highlights the growing gap between corporate greed and the plight of the average worker.

This report, which peels off the layers of financial opaqueness of the grocery sector, shows a worrying pattern. Despite facing unprecedented challenges in obtaining complete financial disclosures from these grocery powerhouses, the Bureau has found that food gross margins have been quietly growing over the past five years. This trend is extremely worrying because it suggests a systematic approach to profit making that ignores the economic pressure on consumers, especially during a period when grocery prices have soared.

The Competition Bureau’s inability to obtain detailed financial data from these grocery giants reflects a lack of transparency and accountability in a sector that directly impacts the daily lives of millions of Canadians. As the cost of living skyrockets, these companies are making record profits, with the country’s three largest grocers seeing combined profits rising 50% from 2019 to 2022.

While Sobeys is increasing its profits, the workers who are the backbone of their operations are struggling with poverty wages. The paradox could not be more stark – as Sobeys’ leadership counts their billions, their employees are struggling to make ends meet in an economy where the costs of basic necessities like food are spiraling out of control.

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing and most dynamic union in North America.

media Contact: Diego Mendez | 416-476-7762 | [email protected]

Source