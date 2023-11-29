SEI V2 to include EVM compatibility

Sei Labs introduced a version 2 upgrade to its Sei L1 network that includes support for the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) by adding Geth, a popular Ethereum programming language.

Layer-1 blockchain SEI plans to provide support for EVM that will allow developers to migrate existing Ethereum-powered smart contacts to the platform and create decentralized applications (dapps) compatible with the Ethereum standard on SEI.

Sei v2: Parallelizing the Ethereum execution environment Sei v2 is poised to become the first parallel EVM blockchain. This major proposed update from SEI Labs aims to deploy a backward compatible Ethereum execution environment integrated into SEI’s core binary, which inherits… pic.twitter.com/6bfYeVsBLX – Sei 🚢 (@SeiNetwork) 29 November 2023

The network, which is designed for fast and cheap crypto trading, will add EVM compatibility by onboarding Geth, a popular Ethereum software that is widely used by developers to build Dapps and Web 3 solutions by market cap. Runs on top of crypto’s second largest blockchain.

Some examples of applications that can benefit from this approach are scalable high-performance dexes of any type, massively multiplayer games, global payment and settlement applications, and NFT projects serving massive global audiences. In short: applications that aspire to mass adoption. sei v2 Announcement,

Sei Labs said the upgraded code has been audited and will be released in the first quarter of 2024, although claims of being the “first parallel EVM blockchain” were disputed by Austin Federa, head of strategy at the Solana Foundation.

*whispers* I think @Neon_EVM The first parallel EVM was on Solana? But it is wonderful to see people improving EVMs – Austin Federa | 🇺🇸 (@Austin_Federa) 29 November 2023

SEI’s v1 beta mainnet is engineered using the Cosmos SDK, launching in August 2023 after California-based SEI Labs raised $30 million from investors like Jump Trading and Multicoin Capital in two fundraising rounds.

The V2 upgrade will push SEI into the competitive EVM market against custom-built networks targeting merchants like Kava and Kujira. DefiLlama data recorded Sei’s total value locked (TVL) at more than $3 million. Both Kava and Kujirava claimed over $50 million of TVL as of press time.

SEI, the native token of SEI, traded 10% lower on Nov. 29 amid a broader market decline after Bitcoin played at $40,000 and above.

Source: crypto.news