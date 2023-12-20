SEI Token Shakes Up the Altcoin Market With 50% Surge: What's Causing This Momentum?

Turning the tide in the altcoin race, SEI Network’s SEI token has experienced an extraordinary 50% surge in the last 24 hours, outperforming the top 100 cryptocurrencies. This surge has pushed the token’s current trading price to $0.3638.

Attracting global attention?

According to CoinGecko data, Sei Network’s blockchain, which is built explicitly for trading, has optimized every layer of its stack to provide infrastructure for all types of trading apps.

SEI claims to outperform other Layer 1 blockchains like Solana and Aptos by offering a native order-matching engine in Layer 1. This engine enables Exchange apps built on top to scale more efficiently than ever before.

One of the standout features of the protocol is its speed, with deadlines as low as 300ms, making it the fastest chain in existence. This speed is achieved by implementing Twin Turbo Consensus, which combines intelligent block propagation and optimistic block processing. According to CoinGecko, these innovations reduce the time required to achieve consensus securely and reliably.

Additionally, SEI’s market-based parallelization sets it apart by offering a special type of parallelization that is different from other major blockchains. Additionally, SEI implements order batching to prevent further escalation, increasing the fairness and efficiency of its trading ecosystem.

On the other hand, SEI Blockchain, which launched on August 16, has garnered a market cap of over $380 million and a 24-hour trading volume of over $1 billion. Notably, the blockchain has seen a surge in new user registrations, with over 40,000 new users joining in the last two days.

This influx of new users has further increased the token’s market cap and trading volume, underscoring the growing interest in the SEI blockchain.

Sei v2 proposes seamless EVM integration

Sei Labs co-founder Jayendra Jog recently unveiled the first “parallel” Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) combining aspects of Solana and Ethereum. According to Jayendra, this “hyper-optimized” execution layer leverages the tooling and mindshare around EVM, solving a major problem for developers.

As announced, Sei v2 introduces EVM support by integrating Go-Ethereum and enabling seamless deployment of contracts from other EVM chains. This compatibility allows developers to leverage existing Ethereum-based tooling and resources without additional effort.

Furthermore, optimistic parallelization eliminates the need for developers to explicitly define dependencies, enabling the chain to handle parallelization autonomously. This enhancement reduces developer friction and guarantees maximum parallelization of transactions whenever possible.

The SEI Labs co-founder said SEI v2 boasts orders of magnitude more throughput than Ethereum’s Layer 1 or Layer 2 solutions, with SEI’s speed up.

The protocol’s upper limit of 12.5k transactions per second (TPS) is supported by initial load tests, which have already seen over 5k TPS. Sei v2 will launch on the public testnet in the first quarter of 2024.

As the SEI Network continues to attract the attention of developers and traders alike, the future looks promising for this open-source Layer 1 blockchain.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com