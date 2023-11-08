Seeing through the economic bait and switch

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Olivier de Shatter, recently issued a scathing statement about the shameful state of the United States economy. On October 31, 2023, De Schutter called out several of America’s top private employers, Amazon, Walmart, and DoorDash, for trapping their workers in a cycle of poverty.

“Jobs are supposed to provide a route out of poverty, yet the business model at all three companies appears to shift operating costs onto the public by relying on government benefits to compensate for extremely low wages,” he said.

In a related letter to the US government, De Schutter wrote, “Despite being one of the wealthiest countries in the world, the United States has a high poverty rate among workers.”

Such public statements by a representative of a top international institution should be a matter of shame for America, which has historically promoted itself as a place where people’s dreams come true.

In contrast to De Schutter’s rhetoric, the corporate media’s assessment is quite rosy, increasingly relying on the word “resilient” as a popular descriptor for the economy as a whole. According to the Financial Times, “The surprising resilience of the U.S. economy so far has stemmed from one primary force: consumer spending.” Economist Kathy Bostjanic, who was interviewed for this story, cited “incredible job growth” and praised how “[b]The balance sheet is looking in really good shape, the stock has generally performed really well.

The American government also sees nothing but celebration. On October 26, 2023, Treasury Department officials claimed that the country’s economy this year “performed better than expectations across three key dimensions: growing economic output, labor market flexibility, and slowing inflation,” and the country’s economic progress, ” Globe.”

How to explain these striking contradictions in the assessments of the United Nations and the corporate media and the US government?

In short, the evaluation of American media and politicians is based on corporate prosperity while the evaluation of the United Nations is based on individual prosperity.

If we look carefully we see an inconsistency. We are being sold the lie that the rich have the same values ​​as us. But what is being proposed does not reflect the reality.

Merriam-Webster defines the term “bait and switch” as “a sales tactic in which a customer is attracted by an advertisement for a lower priced item but is then encouraged to purchase a higher priced item.” This is an apt phrase to understand how mainstream economists, corporate media outlets, and many politicians promote the idea of ​​stock prices as something ordinary Americans should care about.

Child poverty in the US more than doubled in 2022, a year after falling to a record low, partly as a result of the expiration of COVID-19 related government benefits. Additionally, the average household income declined significantly. Economists rarely pay attention to such pesky details when celebrating the “resilience” of the stock market, preferring instead to focus on the fact that more people are employed, not whether their wages and Benefits support a decent standard of living.

sometimes there Are Stories that undermine the corporate narrative, such as an NBC story in March 2023 titled, “Most people have jobs, but many are unhappy with their money.” But such coverage is the exception.

The story we hope to assimilate, in direct conflict with our financial concerns, is that we should be satisfied with the financial condition of the country because stocks are performing well and corporate balance sheets look good.

There is another story, which is more in line with individual bottom lines. De Schutter wrote, “International human rights law recognizes the right to a living wage.” “Workers should be provided, at a minimum, a ‘living wage’ that is regularly adjusted according to the cost of living.”

De Schutter’s claim that Americans have a right to earn a living is one that rarely features in mainstream American discourse. When people are deprived of their rights, they will rise up to claim them, and the recent increase in union activity and strikes is an indicator that a growing number of people are looking through economic inducements and changes.

The changing story on wealth inequality, wage stagnation and economic health is reflected in the simple and direct message that United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain regularly displays on his “Eat the Rich” shirt. UAW members are voting on major wage gains that their union won from the Big Three automakers after weeks of militant strike activity, at completely different values ​​than those that framed a rosy economic outlook. Was based.

The phrase “eat the rich” originates from the anger of the poor aimed at the French Revolution and 18th-century aristocracy. The quote, “When people have nothing else to eat, they will eat the rich”, is attributed to the French philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau. Its popularity in contemporary American society is a warning to those in the media and corridors of government against selling the lie that corporate values ​​are equivalent to people’s values.

Congress and the White House could easily thwart the rising popular tide by adopting any simple and direct policy change. Echoing progressive recommendations, De Schutter made several suggestions in his letter to the government: If the minimum wage is too low, raise the federal minimum wage and increase the cost of living. If unions are too weak, close loopholes that allow corporate employers to undermine union activity.

A more straightforward solution is this: If pandemic-era benefits cut childhood poverty rates, renew the benefits.

One can understand why the Biden administration would want to celebrate the state of the US economy. Despite congressional gridlock and especially Republican obstacles to general economic legislation, economic stability is one of the central responsibilities imposed on the government, and achieving success in this area is key to Biden’s reelection efforts in 2024. So, his administration aims to put a happy face on the economy and paper over the contradictions between stock prices and real wages.

One can also understand why the corporate media celebrates economic indicators important to the rich. Media companies are built on business structures similar to those of Amazon, Walmart, and DoorDash, corporations that De Schutter singled out for their exploitative treatment of their employees.

What is less understood is why the public has accepted inducements and changes in economic values ​​for so long.

This article was created economy for allA project of the Independent Media Institute.

Source: www.counterpunch.org