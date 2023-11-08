Ray Dalio’s hedge fund, Bridgewater, is extremely strict about how its employees adhere to “principles.” Pedro Fiza/Getty Images

Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater is notorious for his strict adherence to what he calls principles.

A new book states that new employees received a 90-page printout of The Principles and employees were tested on it.

Take a look at some of the exam questions published in “The Fund” on Tuesday.

How many of your coworkers would steal if no one was watching? would you?

According to a new book titled “The Fund: Ray Dalio” by New York Times finance correspondent Rob Copeland on Tuesday, the hedge fund Bridgewater asked employees to take an hour-long test to test their knowledge of the firm’s famous principles. Asked similar and many other questions. Bridgewater Associates, and the Wall Street Legend Unveiled.”

Bridgewater handed new employees a 90-page printout of The Principles, a list of billionaire founder Ray Dalio’s constantly changing rules for living life, and the firm required that employees watch daily videos of Dalio’s various teachings, which were Management theory training is called, and the book says, take the quiz along the way.

Dalio also instituted a team-wide five-section, closed-book theory test that was mandatory for all employees, Copeland wrote. “The Fund” published some questions from the exam.

One of them was “What do we mean by the following definitions of arrogant when we use it in Bridgewater?” right answer:

“A person who has an unreasonable and exaggerated belief that his or her opinions are correct.”

In the yes-or-no portion of the test, a question was asked, “Should we adopt the truth at all costs so that if a person lies he will always be fired?”

A series of questions asked:

“Approximately what percentage of the population of Bridgewater would steal if they could avoid it?

Are you one of them?

Did you answer the last question honestly?

Looking around, what percentage of the people you come into contact with do you think will need to be adjusted for Bridgewater to continue to excel?

Do you think maybe you should be one of those people?”

Employees’ performance on the test was based on how well their answers matched Dalio’s answers as well as the principles.

Dalio founded Bridgewater in 1975 and stepped down as CEO in 2017 and as chairman at the end of 2021. He remains a member of the Operating Board and a senior investor and is an advisor to the CIO and Investment Committee. In 2017, Dalio published his book, titled “Principles: Life and Work”, detailing the lessons he learned during his career.

Bridgewater did not comment directly on Copeland’s account of how “The Principles” were implemented at the company, although Dalio posted a general response to the book on LinkedIn. He dismissed “The Fund” as “another one of those sensational and inaccurate tabloid books written to sell books to people who like gossip.”

