See Santa's Weight Loss Journey before Christmas Eve

Hear Santa’s incredible weight loss journey working with Charles D’Angelo.

ST. LOUIS — It’s Wellness Wednesday and someone very special is jumping on the weight loss train. Delivering presents around the world and climbing down chimneys is no easy task, and Santa needed a little help.

He reached out to weight loss coach, Charles D’Angelo to drop at least 100 pounds before his big day! And he succeeded!

On this Wellness Wednesday morning, Santa took a break from his busy schedule at the North Pole to join us live in our studio to share his success story.

If Santa can do it, so can you! Charles D’Angelo has helped tons of clients reach their weight loss goals. See the below stories to hear about other people’s success.

RELATED: Sponsored: Don’t wait until the New Year, begin your weight loss journey now

RELATED: Sponsored: Begin your weight loss journey with Charles D’Angelo

It’s safe to say Santa is one of Charles’ biggest clients, but you can be his next one. If Santa’s story inspired you, give Charles D’Angelo a call today at (314) 495-3228 or visit charlesdangelo.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT SPONSORED BY CHARLES D’ANGELO. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.