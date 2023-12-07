See Profit: Cattle Market | profitability

Three months ago at the cattle market seems like almost a lifetime ago. Prices for April 2024 live cattle futures were at an all-time high, reaching $199.82 per hundredweight (cwt) in mid-September. Although it did not exceed $200, it seemed inevitable and the market was showing incredible strength.

The market has not only fallen from those highs, but also fallen significantly. The same April contract is now trading around $170/cwt. A drop of about $30, meaning a 1,500-pound steer is now worth about $450 less than three months ago. The futures market has fallen below the cash market. While the nearby December contract is at $167, steers sold for $176 Tuesday at the Fairview Sale Barn.

The situation is even worse in the feeder cattle market. The same day, September 15, the January Feeder reached $268.50. It is now more than $50 off that high.

“We went from the highest level of contracts to the lowest level of contracts in six weeks,” said Domenico Verricchio of Pluto Commodities, which had a booth in the Illinois Farm Bureau’s annual meeting exhibit hall. “We have seen a lot of money coming out of the market; The speculative funds took their balls and went home.

Varricchio says some people speculate that the cattle market boom is over, but he’s not ready to accept that yet.

“I think next year we’ll have less cattle, we’ll have less cow calves and that could push prices higher again,” he said. Above. We have a lot of cattle in 150 days that are yearning for fodder, and the packer is not giving us any lifeline and is not killing anyone.

Varricchio said slow packer lines are causing cattle to reach record weights by the time they are slaughtered. So even though fewer cattle pass through the system, there is still a lot of meat. He points to around $210 on the January contract as an important number to pay attention to. If it drops below $210, there could definitely be a move to $200 or lower.

The next cattle on feed report will be released December 22, and the biennial USDA report in late January will also be of interest. That report includes inventory numbers and values ​​of all cattle and calves, and will show where the industry stands in terms of trying to rebuild the nation’s cattle herd.

Source: www.farmweeknow.com