Bitcoin is down 1.78% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $34,056.96. This is 16.24% more than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has fallen 0.73% since yesterday and is trading at $1,792.63. This is 13.21% more than last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is $665.04 billion and $215.6 billion respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $223.70, down 0.72% from yesterday and up 5.10% from last week. The price of XRP is $0.55 today, down 0.78% over the last 24 hours. This is 6.75% more than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 1.86%) and $0.077 (down 0.12%) respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.38 (down 1.1%), $4.16 (down 4.2%), $0.0000077 (down 2.31%), and $0.66 (down 3.05%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is up by 22.91% while Polka Dot has gone up by 12.01%. Over the past seven days, the price of Shiba Inu has increased by 13.05% while Polygon has increased by 19.42%.

Looking at the 24-hour move, the top five gainers are Floki, Neo, Gala, Bitget Token and Thorchain. They are trading at $0.000033 (up 21%), $8.37 (up 7.26%), $0.011 (up 3.61%), $0.44 (up 2.81%), and $2.30 (up 1.85%), respectively.

Stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is tied to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.02%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $221.0721 (down 4.55%), respectively.

The biggest losers of the day were Bitcoin SV, Mina, DYDX, Aave and Stacks. They are trading at $45.98 (down 8.74%), $0.66 (down 7.87%), $2.30 (down 6.74%), $79.66 (down 6.49%), and $0.66 (down 6.25%) respectively.

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on a public blockchain. Some of the leading DeFi tokens are Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, and Uniswap. They are trading at $10.99 (down 1.13%), $34,079 (down 1.84%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), $10.74 (down 3.53%), and $4.08 (down 4.31%), respectively.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the characteristic of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for each other like other tokens. Some popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, Render, Immutable, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $3.49 (down 4.05%), $0.66 (down 6.29%), $2.17 (down 0.12%), $0.66 (up 0.19%), and $0.33 (down 2.25%) respectively.

The current global crypto market capitalization is $1.26 trillion, up 0.32% from the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $47.96 billion, representing an increase of 7.41%. Last month, the global crypto market cap stood at $1.05 trillion, compared to $1.18 trillion three months ago.

