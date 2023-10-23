See: Future of Finance

This article was originally published on ETFTrends.com.

The financial world is changing every day before the eyes of investors. Additionally, new technologies appear to continue to be introduced to the market at a rapid pace. Earlier this year, we saw the AI ​​craze grow and got a glimpse of some of its potential impacts on the industry.

In addition to AI, various types of funds, banks, and digital currencies are also being developed further. As more and more new and innovative technologies, products, and philosophies are entering the market, it may leave many individuals wondering what the future of finance will bring, and what they can possibly expect from it.

In an exclusive Q&A-style video between Vettafi CMO John Fee and Vettafi financial futurist Dave Nadig, the pair answer questions about what the future of finance could look like. The pair explores a variety of topics to forecast and answer this question, providing insight into what investors and advisors can expect from this industry moving forward. Nadig and Fee cover topics like market capitalism, the future of ETFs, alternative income and much more.

0:00 Investors’ interest in the future of finance.

0:30 Nadig’s perspective on where the finance industry is headed.

1:00 The possible rise of market capitalism.

1:30 What types of conversations do financial advisors need to have?

2:15 The future is now.

2:50 What is the future of ETFs?

3:25 Alternative income is becoming the new value.

4:00 What’s going to be successful in the market?

4:40 Potential increase in purchases of single-ticker products.

5:00 Unloading packaged business products for specific segments.

5:20 Concluding thoughts.

