See a Crescent Moon of Venus and Shoot a Star-Trail: The Night Sky This Week

A crescent moon and the planet Venus set behind an American flag in Bayonne, New Jersey. (photo by , [+] Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) getty images

Every Monday, I pick Northern Hemisphere astronomical highlights (mid-northern latitudes) for the week ahead, but be sure to check my main feed For more in-depth articles on stargazing, astronomy, eclipses etc.

The night sky this week: December 4-10, 2023

Now with the full “Beaver Moon” about a week ago, the night sky has gone dark again. The Moon reaches its last quarter phase on Tuesday, meaning it rises after midnight for the remainder of the week. A dark moonless sky is ideal for stargazing. This is also a great week to catch a glimpse of some planets. The most beautiful view will be the crescent moon hanging close to Venus, but this is a view before sunrise. More convenient for most will be a rare view of Mercury, although you’ll have to act quickly – the window is small, but at least it’s after sunset.

Here’s everything you need to know about stargazing and the night sky this week:

More from ForbesThe hottest meteor shower of the year has begun: When to see the Geminids at their best

Tuesday, December 5: Brightest last quarter moon of 2023

Today, our satellite will reach its final quarter or “half moon” phase, rising just after midnight and clearing the way for 10 nights of dark, moonless skies. However, there is something special about it. However, according to Timeanddate.com, all quarter moons are slightly more than 50% illuminated, with this one being the brightest in 2023.

Wednesday-Friday, December 6-8: Temperatures highest in evening sky Stellarium

Wednesday-Friday, December 6-8: Temperatures highest in evening sky

Today, the solar system’s smallest planet has reached its highest point in the night sky. To catch it – using binoculars – you’ll need to look about 10 degrees above the southwestern horizon about 30 minutes after sunset. Act quickly as it will sink quickly—the window is only about 20 minutes.

Thursday, December 7: A waning crescent Moon aligns with Spica and Venus Stellarium

Thursday, December 7: A waning crescent Moon aligns with Spica and Venus

Look to the southeast before sunrise this morning, and you’ll get a beautiful glimpse of the waning crescent moon and Venus in 29% illumination. Look between them, and you’ll see the bright star Spica in Virgo. The Moon and Venus will form a triangle with the bright star Arcturus at Boötes in the east.

Look for the “Earth glow” on the dark side of the crescent moon – sunlight reflected off the moon’s surface from Earth’s ice peaks and clouds.

Friday, December 8: A waning crescent moon and Spica Stellarium

Friday, December 8: A waning crescent moon and Spica

Repeat your observations from yesterday morning, and today, you will see a waning crescent moon with 20% illumination just 2 degrees away from Spica, with Venus shining close by. You’ll also see “earthshine” on the crescent moon.

Saturday, December 9: A waning crescent moon and Venus Stellarium

Saturday, December 9: A waning crescent moon and Venus

Another early rise will give you what’s sure to be the celestial spectacle of the week – a thin 13% illuminated waning crescent moon just 3 degrees from Venus.

Sunday, December 10: A waning crescent Moon aligns with Venus and Spica Stellarium

Sunday, December 10: A waning crescent Moon aligns with Venus and Spica

This morning the 7% waning crescent will again align with Venus and Spica. Now at the peak of its new moon phase – during which it will be lost in the Sun’s glare – it will be the closest of the three objects to the horizon.

Circumpolar star trails from 32 degrees north in southern Arizona. (Photo courtesy: Alan Dyer/VW , [+] PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Stargazing Tip of the Week: Creating a Star Trail

It’s surprisingly easy to image the circles that represent Earth’s rotation in the night sky, but if you want the classic circle pattern, you’ll need to point your camera north. Many smartphones now have dedicated star trail modes – you just need to add a tripod to keep them steady for a few hours. However, the best approach is to use a mirrorless or DSLR camera on a tripod in manual mode. Using a wide-angle lens with an aperture of f/2.8 (or similar setting), a shutter speed of 30 seconds, and approximately ISO 800-1600, take test images until you are happy that you have a pleasing photo. (preferably with something interesting in the foreground).

Then, take hundreds of identical shots using an intervalometer or shutter release cable. Around 150 works well, but 400 seems unreliable. After you’re finished, drag all of your images into the free StarStax software, creating a beautiful star trail JPEG to download.

The times and dates given apply to mid-northern latitudes. For the most accurate location-specific information, consult an online planetarium Stellarium And The Sky Live, check planet rising/planet setting, Sunrise Sunset And moonrise/moonset Time for where you are.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.