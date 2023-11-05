Sharjah24: Sharjah Department of Economic Development “SEDD” in collaboration with Sharjah Foundation for Supporting Entrepreneurship “RUWAD” organized a workshop related to preparing feasibility studies for industrial projects in Sharjah. The objective of the workshop was to introduce the participants to the basics of feasibility study, development methods. Projects, and principles of managing the administrative, financial and marketing aspects of industrial projects. A number of young entrepreneurs owning industrial projects and students from University of Sharjah specializing in Business Administration in Industrial Engineering participated in the workshop.

The workshop presented by Consultant Rashid Sawaid, Project Development Consultant, RUWAD Foundation, discussed the importance of marketing feasibility study, which focuses on collecting, recording and analyzing market, technical and financial data for the project, in addition to environmental and social studies. depends on. Impact of the project.

Also, the workshop highlighted ways to develop existing projects, improve productivity rates, quality of services and increase income. It should be noted that the purpose of such a workshop is to provide attendees with the latest methods and all the means to prepare economic feasibility studies for projects that will help them develop their investment initiatives in this important sector. In this context, SEDD called on young entrepreneurs to benefit from the support and facilities provided by the “RUWAD” Foundation.

Commenting on that, Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Chairman of SEDD, said that the department works in accordance with the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the continued support of His Highness Sheikh Sultan . Bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, who called on young citizens to join the markets and help in economic work. Also, Their Excellencies called for supporting such category of businesses, their initiatives and ideas to drive success and sustainability in enhancing the economic function and process in the emirate. Additionally, SEDD continuously strives to provide all training services, remove barriers and create a motivating environment for the success of its projects, which contributes to the development of the economic sector in Sharjah and maintaining its quality and sustainability. .

For her part, Maryam Nasser Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of the Department of Industrial Affairs at SEDD, confirmed that the department focuses on informing investors about SEDD services and its strategic objectives, which aim to empower national industries and empower Emiratis. Aims to enhance the competitiveness of products, and emphasizes that it serves to provide a suitable industrial business environment for local and international investors. It is undertaken to ensure sustainable industrial growth by providing consultancy and technical assistance to entrepreneurs and their associated factories with the aim of addressing all the challenges and difficulties faced by them in order to generate supportive results, recommendations and decisions that enhance these industrial investments. Have to study. In the Emirates. At the same time, Al Suwaidi stressed that SEDD works on stimulating innovation and adopting advanced technology and equipment of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, in addition to providing a stimulating environment and capabilities to attract specialized talents.

On the other hand, Fatima Al Ali, Director of the Project Support and Funding Department at “RUWAD” Foundation, explained that the Foundation works on supporting and enhancing the culture of entrepreneurship among young citizens by providing an attractive environment for entrepreneurs and project owners. By offering them scientific and practical as well as marketing training platforms and related institutions to support them and provide all the elements of success for them.

He further said that “Ruwad” also pays great attention to organizing training courses on regular basis to attract youth who want to enter the field of entrepreneurship. He said that the Foundation through such workshops provides an opportunity to the youth to present their ideas and projects to the Foundation, which in turn studies executable projects and helps their owners to start their own businesses.

Source: www.sharjah24.ae