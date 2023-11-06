Security camera market revenue will exceed US$73 billion

New York, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global security camera market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~19% between 2023 and 2035. The market is expected to garner revenues of US$73 billion by the end. 2035, exceeding revenues of ~USD 9.5 billion by 2022. The global security camera market for CCTV cameras is growing due to technological advancements. New security camera technology, including 4K cameras, is being deployed across a variety of industries to ensure protection from theft, threats and terrorism in stores. As of 2023, El Salvador was the world’s deadliest country for this type of crime, with a murder rate of 52.02 per 100,000 people. The most deadly city at that time was Celaya, Mexico. As the demand for physical security increases, businesses are increasingly using CCTV cameras. The desire to improve safety and security in many industries is driving the expansion of the security camera market.

Technology advancements have made video surveillance options more affordable, scalable, and customized than ever before. For example, 20% of the world market for physical security is made up of CCTV cameras. The security camera market is a dynamic and fast-growing industry that includes a wide range of products and services designed to enhance security and surveillance in a variety of settings. Security cameras, also known as closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, are used to monitor and record activities in both residential and commercial environments.

Increasing adoption of Internet of Things worldwide to drive market growth

The security camera market is growing due to the rapid use of IoT in smart homes. To improve the security of their properties, consumers are moving away from traditional attached Wi-Fi cameras and toward sophisticated smart surveillance security cameras. The many benefits of these modern security cameras encourage their installation in many local residences. 871 million smart home products shipped in 2022. This figure is expected to increase to 1.23 billion in 2027. During the estimated period, the expansion of crime-related activities across the globe will be a major market driver. The demand for cameras is also increasing as people in the business world become more aware of the benefits of cameras. People are more likely to live and work in cities now than ever before. This trend has greatly promoted the movement of people from rural to urban areas. According to estimates, by 2050, 80% of the world’s population will live in urban areas from the current 55%. The market for security cameras has grown significantly over the past few years due to growing concerns about security and surveillance. Factors such as increasing crime rates, the need for remote monitoring, and technological advancements have fueled this growth.

Security Camera Market: Regional Overview

The market is divided into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region.

Growing concerns for public safety to drive market growth in North America region

security camera market The North America region is projected to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The urgent need to ensure public safety is the primary driver of the market in North America. The constant threat of crime in both urban and rural areas has led governments, businesses, and individuals to invest in surveillance systems to prevent criminal activities, facilitate law enforcement, and enhance overall security. According to a report, the number of violent crimes per 100,000 residents in the United States in 2019 is 366.7, underscoring persistent concerns for public safety. The growing interest in home automation and increasing awareness about the benefits of smart security cameras has led to the adoption of these systems in residential areas. Consumers want more control, convenience, and peace of mind, driving demand for smart security cameras integrated with home automation systems and voice assistants. Technological innovations including high-definition (HD) and 4K video quality, facial recognition, and artificial intelligence (AI) for advanced analytics have transformed security cameras into highly effective tools for surveillance and risk reduction. These innovations not only provide clear images but also enable intelligent features like real-time alerts, object detection and data analytics.

Increase investment in infrastructure to drive growth in Asia Pacific region

The Asia Pacific security camera market is projected to achieve the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The continued evolution of security camera technology, including high-resolution imaging, night vision capabilities, facial recognition, and artificial intelligence (AI) for intelligent analysis, has turned these devices into highly effective tools for surveillance. These advancements provide advanced capabilities for monitoring, data analysis, and proactive security measures. The development of smart cities in Asia Pacific countries has increased the demand for security cameras for traffic management, public safety and emergency response. These systems play a vital role in enhancing urban life by providing real-time data and ensuring the safety of residents and visitors. Investment in the development of infrastructure such as airports, ports and transportation networks has made the deployment of security cameras necessary to monitor and protect these critical assets. In this context, demand for surveillance technology is a key driver for the security camera market. Many countries in the Asia Pacific region are making substantial investments in infrastructure development, including the installation of security cameras at transportation hubs, critical infrastructure, and public spaces.

Security cameras, segmentation by application

Among these segments, the outdoor segment is projected to have the largest share during the forecast period. Devices that can record and document criminal behavior near the home include outdoor security cameras. These gadgets usually withstand extreme temperatures and often have two-way communication, night vision, and HD resolution. There are many options for outdoor cameras, both wired and wireless. Both wireless and wired external camera versions are readily available. According to our investigation, New Delhi city, which has a population of 30,290,396, has 429,500 surveillance videos. This results in about 14 CCTV cameras per 1,000 people, which is much lower than Hyderabad’s 30 cameras and Chennai’s 26 cameras. The increasing emphasis on data privacy and compliance has led to the development of outdoor security camera solutions that conform to legal and ethical standards. Manufacturers and users are now forced to adopt systems that respect individual privacy rights while meeting the broader security needs of public spaces. The integration of facial recognition technology into outdoor security cameras has significantly increased their effectiveness in identifying and tracking individuals in open spaces. This technology has applications in public safety, access control, and law enforcement. This has been instrumental in enhancing the capabilities of outdoor security cameras for real-time detection and alerts.

Security cameras, segmentation by end user

commercial

city ​​infrastructure

industrial

Border Security

institutional

residential

Among these segments, the border security segment is projected to hold a significant share during the forecast period. In a world grappling with a series of security challenges, the importance of securing national and international borders has never been more important. The persistent threats of terrorism, illegal immigration, smuggling, and transnational crimes have led governments to invest in advanced border security systems, including security cameras. These cameras serve as force multipliers in surveillance and security of wide border areas. According to one report, conflict and violence has significantly affected many countries, with the number of displaced people exceeding 82 million. The border areas are susceptible to cross-border terrorism, smuggling and illicit activities including drug trafficking and human trafficking. The implementation of border security cameras helps authorities detect and prevent such activities, thereby reducing security risks and economic losses.

Some of the well-known industry leaders in the security camera market profiled by Research Nester are Vivint Inc., Godrej Security Solutions, Arlo Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., CP Plus International, Pelco, Inc., GeoVision Inc., Dahua Technology. Co., Ltd., Axis Communications AB, and other major market players.

Recent developments in the market

Honeywell International Inc. launches 30 series IP cameras to enhance data and video security. It aims to provide secure channel video encryption, advanced analytics, and help end users comply with US government procurement standards.

Vivint Smart Home launches Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro, an AI-powered doorbell camera that intelligently detects where packages are located and proactively helps protect them from porch pirates and other potential threats. Doorbell cameras provide homeowners peace of mind by helping to stop crimes before they happen.

