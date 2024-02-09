Securities complaint says big Canadian banks may make misleading claims on stability

Canada’s Big Five banks are potentially misleading investors by using terms like sustainable finance, according to a complaint made by a climate advocacy group to securities regulators.

Investors for Paris Compliance said in its submission to the Ontario Securities Commission on Tuesday that banks are using the term “sustainable finance” too broadly and not supporting claims with data. Autorité des marchés financiers Of Quebec.

Canadian banks including RBC, TD, BMO, CIBC and Scotiabank have all made pledges on sustainable finance, totaling $2 trillion by 2030.

Sustainable finance encompasses a range of lending activities mostly aimed at advancing environmental and social causes. Financing can be anything from green bonds to finance a specific renewable energy project to loans that go for general corporate use but are linked to performance targets tied to sustainability.

Matt Price, executive director of the advocacy group Investors for Paris Compliance, said the commitments are an important part of their sustainability efforts, but banks are providing too little to support their effectiveness.

“They’re putting it as one of their main responses to climate change and net zero, while they’re not rationalizing or justifying it or providing any evidence or proof.”

In an interview with CBC News, Investors for Paris Compliance said he would like to see more investment in sustainable businesses, and he is not trying to challenge it. The group says it is looking for accurate promises.

“We just want to make sure investors can hold banks accountable to their claims,” said Kyra Bell-Pasht, research and policy director at Investors for Paris Compliance.

Kyra Bel-Pasht is Director of Research and Policy with Investors for Paris Compliance. His group claims that many Canadian banks are misleading about sustainable investing. (Philippe de Montigny/Radio-Canada)

“In 2021, all five of Canada’s big banks committed to achieving net zero across their entire businesses, including the businesses they lend to and the businesses they underwrite… reducing the amount of emissions To reduce what they are financing with their bank,” she said.

Advocates point to oil and gas deals with banks

The advocacy group is concerned that some of the deals the banks labeled as sustainable were with oil and gas companies whose emissions are increasing.

In 2021, RBC, CIBC and Scotiabank were all involved in permanent finance deals with Enbridge Inc. as the company expands its oil export capacity, while BMO helped structure a sustainability-linked credit facility for Gibson Energy that Increasing its oil exposure.

The environmental advocacy group says RBC is one of the banks that was involved in a ‘sustainable finance’ deal with energy company Enbridge. (Nathan Dennett/The Canadian Press)

That same year, TD Bank served as co-sustainability structuring agent for a $4 billion US sustainability-linked loan with Occidental Petroleum. The oil company announced in late 2023 that it was spending about US$12 billion to buy shale driller CrownRock.

Price said there should be a higher bar for what is considered sustainable financing, and companies working to expand oil and gas production should not qualify.

“It’s a very basic question, isn’t it?”

Banking associations say they follow market standards

The banks did not respond directly to The Canadian Press or CBC News for comment, instead referring requests to the Canadian Bankers Association.

A pumpjack extracts oil from a well near Calgary in September 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Spokeswoman Maggie Cheung said the industry’s statement is that Canadian banks follow North American market standards on environmental, social and governance disclosures, comply with applicable disclosure rules and regulations and work with the industry to advance sustainability reporting standards. Continue to work with regulators.

“Banks in Canada understand the important role the financial sector plays in the systemic transition to a low-carbon future,” Cheung said.

“Sustainable finance is a tool to help companies raise capital for this effort and other environmental and social goals.”

Advocates say banks need to do more

At least one financial planner who focuses on helping clients with eco-friendly investments says it’s important for Canadians to know and trust the “sustainable” label.

“I think a lot of Canadians are concerned that the banks are talking a big game when it comes to sustainable finance,” said Tim Nash, president of Good Investing.

Tim Nash is a financial planner who advises clients on how to align personal values ​​with their financial investments. (Submitted by Tim Nash)

Speaking to CBC News, Nash said it is not enough for Canadian institutions to say they are following existing rules.

“We don’t want banks to just follow best practices or do the minimum by following guidelines.”

Paris Compliance investors want regulators to examine and assess how adequate and accurate banks are in their disclosures about sustainable finance.

The group also wants regulators to require banks to disclose the emissions impacts of their sustainable finance business or to clarify areas where they cannot and instead disclose where the segment specifically targets their net-zero Do not pursue goals.

