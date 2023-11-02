Sectors likely to touch new heights

Bonds and Stocks. getty

It was the third consecutive negative month for the market average and it was also a tough week for the SPDR Sector ETF. Utility Zone Only (XLU

xlu

) had a significant gain of 1.3%. Technology Zone (XLK

xlk

) was up 0.05% but the other nine sectors were down.

Leading the charge on the downside was Energy Select as it declined 5.8%, followed by Consumer Discretionary Sector (XLY) which declined 5.5%.

XLY

, Most other sector ETFs were down 2-3% which confirms that selling in October was widespread. This is the first of three consecutive months of decline since March 2020 as the S&P 500 was lower in the COVID recovery that month.

sector etf Tom Asprey – ViperReport.com

The updated table as of the end of October shows that only four SPDR Sector ETFs closed the month above their annual pivot, so let’s take a look at the monthly charts and technical studies. Many other ETFs are not far below the annual pivot which also serves as resistance. Moving above these pivots could be important in November.

Technology Select (XLK) Tom Asprey – ViperReport.com

The Technology Sector (XLK) made a July high of $181.07, while the previous high of $174.19, Line A, was decisively surpassed. The October low was $159.50 and an 11.9% decline from the July high. This low was just below the annual R1 at $160.57 which became support after being broken away in May. The 20-month EMA is $153.42 and the annual pivot is $136.25.

As I mentioned in previous comments, longer-term time frame analysis often clarifies the technical outlook because it smoothes out the noise from daily data. The monthly relative performance RS moved above its EMA in January as the month closed above the annual pivot. It has remained positive and even made a new high, Line C, as XLK was correcting. On-Balance-Volume (OBV) also moved above its WMA in January and shows a long-term positive trend, line E. Once above the July high, R2 at $197.47 is a reasonable target.

communication services Tom Asprey – ViperReport.com

Communication Services (XLC

xlc

) was down 1.3% in October after testing the annual R1 of the previous four months. This positive performance was a sign of strength among sector ETFs. From a July high of $69.05 to an October low of $62.82, that was a 9% decline. The rising 20-month EMA at $62.06 was not reached. A strong close above $69.05 should lead to a test of the 2021 high of $84.64.

The monthly RS remains above its slowly rising EMA after turning positive at $61.98 in May. OBV has fallen sharply from its highs and is back on its EMAs as volumes were heavy in October. OBV previously broke out of the upside in April as resistance at Line B was surpassed. Impressive new OBV suggests high strong accumulation.

Energy Select (XLE) Tom Asprey – ViperReport.com

Energy Select (XLE

xle

) The October low was $84.09, but remains above its 20-month EMA at $79.11 with a weekly uptrend, Line B, and the annual pivot at $76.91. The flag formation, lines A and B, appears to be a continuation pattern from the 2020 lows or a pause in the uptrend. The target for completion of this formation is $106 and then $115. The annual R1 is at $100.26 and then the R2 is at $115.53.

The monthly RS remains above its rising EMA, but remains at a lower level (see arrow). It has not made any new highs in prices and it will turn negative if the RS drops below its EMA. OBV has continued to make higher highs since XLE turned positive with $35 in January 2021.

Industrial Select (XLI) Tom Asprey – ViperReport.com

Industrial Select (XLI

XLI

) broke out of its trading range, lines A and B, in June 2023 and reached a high of $110.67 in July. The decline from this high took XLI to an October low of $96.11, a decline of 13.2%. The low was near the annual pivot at $94.38. The October close was just below the 20-month EMA at $98.80. For November, initial resistance lies at $103.92 which was the October high, and then the annual R1 at $107.40.

The weekly RS closed below its WMA this month but above the support at Line C. This makes the performance in November more important as the RS moving above the EMA would be a bullish setup. OBV also closed below its EMA and support at Line D. This is also not a positive sign as further weakness could impact the entire market.

Stock market action at the beginning of the month will be important as this is one of the more bullish trends on a seasonal basis. I’ll have more on the current market update after Friday’s close. This will include new monthly pivot levels.