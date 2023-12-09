SEC's "Crypto Asset Securities" Alert Spot Raises Bitcoin ETF Possibilities – Here's Why

As hopes rise for the long-awaited approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), an encouraging sign has emerged, further increasing the chances of approval.

The SEC issued an investor alert regarding “Crypto Asset Securities,” leading to speculation that a spot Bitcoin ETF may be closer than ever.

Is Bitcoin ETF Approval Near?

The recent investor alert issued by the SEC has attracted significant attention in the cryptocurrency community. Although the spot Bitcoin ETF is not explicitly mentioned in the alert, many market participants believe this to be a positive indicator for its potential approval.

The similarity between investor alerts and approval of Bitcoin futures adds to the growing optimism around spot Bitcoin ETFs. Prior to approving Bitcoin futures, the SEC issued similar alerts and warnings, reflecting their concern and engagement with the underlying asset class.

As a result, market observers, including Bloomberg’s ETF expert Erich Balchunas, are interpreting investor alerts on “crypto asset securities” as a possible harbinger of the approval of a Spot Bitcoin ETF. Balchunas said:

Oh snap, the SEC is tweeting educational material, warnings on crypto investing, which is something they did even before $BITO

It is important to note that the SEC will evaluate a variety of factors including investor protection, market integrity, and compliance with existing regulations before making a final determination on the Spot Bitcoin ETF.

However, given the increased attention and progress in cryptocurrencies, the issuance of an investor alert signals a step in the right direction.

Potentially BTC rises to $48,000

Renowned crypto analyst, Crypto Con, has made interesting comments regarding the current market dynamics of BTC that shed light on potential next moves for the largest cryptocurrency in the market.

According to Crypto Con, money has been pouring into BTC at such a rapid pace since the peak of the last cycle, with historical data indicating a similar pattern on only five prior occasions.

This influx of funds has boosted market sentiment and created anticipation of potential price increases. CryptoCon highlights the importance of Bitcoin’s Money Flow Index (MFI), which is a technical indicator used to measure the strength and volume of funds flowing into or out of an asset, up to a value of 91.57. Reached, which historically indicates the presence of additional bullishness.

Furthermore, the analyst identifies the .618 cycle retracement of the weekly candle bodies as a point of interest for potential target ranges. This level aligns with other important price areas, further increasing its importance.

Crypto Con suggests that Bitcoin price could reach the $47,000-$48,000 range based on these target ranges. However, analysts also note that retracements often occur after significant price increases at this stage in the market cycle.

CryptoCon highlights the possibility of a retracement after the completion of the current price rise. The analyst identifies the $31,000-$32,000 range as an area of ​​interest for a potential retracement based on long-term data.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $43,800, marking a notable improvement within the last 24 hours following a retracement below $42,900 on Thursday.

While this surge in price is encouraging, it remains uncertain whether the current market dynamics have enough strength to propel Bitcoin beyond the current yearly high of $44,500. There is a possibility that Bitcoin could experience another failed attempt to surpass this level, resulting in a deep retracement before another upward move.

