Second National Teacher Training Workshops 2023 organized

Bangladesh State University (SUB) jointly with TESOL Society of Bangladesh and Institute of Modern Languages ​​(IML), University of Dhaka organized the 2nd National Teacher Training Workshops 2023.

The event was held on Friday (November 10) at the IML Auditorium on the Dhaka University campus, a press release said.

National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) Chairman Professor Mohammad Farhadul Islam attended the program as the chief guest. Professor Dr. MD Nizamul Karim, Director General, NAEM; Professor Mohammad Shahedul Kabir Choudhary Director, Colleges and Administration, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE); And Brig. General. Bangladesh State University Registrar MD Jamal Hossain was present as a special guest at the event. Dr. ABM Razaul Karim Fauquier, Professor and Director, Institute of Modern Languages ​​(IML) participated as the guest of honour.

President of TESOL Society of Bangladesh, Professor Dr. Saidur Rahman, Department of English Language, Institute of Modern Languages, delivered the welcome address and shared the goals of the association with various stakeholders present at the inaugural function.

The event focused around 10 workshops aimed at enhancing the essential knowledge and skills of teachers by exposing them to a range of English language teaching techniques and strategies through expert teacher trainers and teachers from various renowned public and private universities and the National Curriculum and Textbook Board. Pedagogy had to be discovered. (NCTB), National Academy of Educational Management (NAEM), and Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE).

Presentations on English programs were also showcased by the British Council, Dhaka and the American Center and the US Embassy Dhaka.

The workshops were attended by 155 English teachers from government and non-government schools, madrassas and universities across the country. The workshops became enthusiastic platforms for both participants and trainers to share experiences and learn. After the sessions, the participants shared their positive views regarding the programme.

The program was moderated by Nusrat Ara Oishe, Acting Head and Lecturer of SUB and Joint Secretary of TESOL Society Bangladesh. Hasna Khanom, Senior Lecturer, BIL, BRAC University and General Secretary of TESOL Society of Bangladesh, who is also the convener of this National Teacher Training Programme, proposed the vote of thanks. The program concluded with the certificate award ceremony.

