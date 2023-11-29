by james davy

LONDON (Reuters) – Consumer demand for refurbished and pre-owned goods in Britain and across Europe has created a billion-pound ($1.3 billion) business for Amazon, its UK boss said.

Many retailers and manufacturers expect this trend to continue as shoppers hit by rising prices and borrowing costs look to save cash and shop more sustainably.

John Bomphrey, Amazon’s UK country manager, told reporters that in the UK alone the online retail giant sold more than 4 million used or refurbished products at a discount last year.

He said that in the first nine months of 2023, Amazon’s sales of second-hand goods in the UK increased by more than 15% compared with the same period last year.

Amazon UK’s total revenue in 2022 was £24 billion.

“Customers are telling us they are shopping for second-hand items to save money in the current cost of living crisis and because they want to shop more sustainably,” Bomphrey told reporters.

He was speaking at the launch of Amazon UK’s “Second Chance Store” – a Christmas pop-up shop in London that sells returned and refurbished items.

Amazon aims to have net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Many environmental campaigners are skeptical about the willingness of major companies to cut emissions, seeing it as a public relations exercise. But big companies say they can make a difference because of their scale.

regulatory changes

Boumphrey also told Reuters that Amazon owners were frustrated with the amount of regulatory change in Europe, and especially Britain, and were questioning whether they had enough visibility to make investments.

“There have been a lot of changes in regulation, not only in the UK but also in Europe, and one of the things they’re asking is: Is this going to provide us with long-term certainty,” he said in an interview.

He highlighted concerns over the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Bill, currently making its way through the UK Parliament, which would give the UK antitrust regulator legal powers to set rules for big tech companies.

Bomphrey’s comments came after the UK government this week lauded £29.5 billion of foreign investment, a sign that Britain is looking to boost its trade following the uncertainty caused by its departure from the European Union and last year’s political turmoil. Regaining appeal.

Bomphrey said Amazon has invested £56 billion in Britain since 2010, including £12 billion in 2022 alone.

($1 = 0.7913 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter)

