A new report shows that Europeans are looking to spend less and shop second-hand this Christmas.

Advertisement

Second-hand markets in Europe are set to see a surge in traffic this Christmas, according to new research from online classifieds group Adevinta, as consumers across Europe look to cut costs this holiday season.

The group’s survey of 5,000 European consumers in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain found that half of all respondents planned to spend less this Christmas due to the high cost of living.

The company, which counts second-hand marketplaces such as French Leboncoin, German Kleinanzeigen (DE) and Spanish Milanuncios among its European re-commerce marketplaces, also found that 64% of European consumers are considering second-hand purchases this festive period. Have been. ,

The most cited reasons consumers are considering purchasing second-hand items are the need to save money (47%) and a desire to shop more sustainably (37%).

In comparison, last year only about a third (32%) of European consumers turned to the second-hand market for their Christmas shopping needs.

One-quarter of consumers tracking the second-hand market this year reported that they like to give retro or vintage items as gifts, and a similar proportion (24%) said they buy items locally. Prefer to sourcing.

However, some Europeans still have reservations about giving beloved gifts. Of those who did not buy second-hand items last year, a third (35%) said they preferred to buy brand new.

“As this data shows, some people are still in the ‘new is best’ mentality, and so there is a task to change consumer perceptions to encourage a further shift towards more sustainable and cost-effective behaviour. Have to,” said Chief Paul Heyman. Re-traded for Adevinta.

Where do all the unwanted gifts go?

Unwanted gifts are one of the unfortunate aspects of the festive period. Two-thirds of consumers say they have received a brand new gift that they had no use for or simply didn’t like.

Encouragingly, only 6% of respondents say they have thrown away unwanted items.

People are more likely to hold on to these unwanted gifts without caring. While 28% have kept items knowing they will never be used, less than a quarter (23%) have sold unwanted items online.

One-third (33%) report keeping an item once it is useful, and a similar proportion have retrieved unwanted items at a later date (30%).

“Instead of holding on to unwanted gifts, re-commerce marketplaces allow consumers to give these items a second life and clear out clutter, as well as the opportunity to generate some extra cash in the post-holiday period,” Heyman said. Also provides when budgets are tight.”

Source