Second Front Systems, a government technology firm that is about to start selling its software services to local and state agencies, has raised $40 million.

Venture capital firm NEA led the Series B funding round, which was also joined by existing investors Moore Strategic Ventures and AE Industrial Partners HorizonX.

Founded in 2014, Second Front has raised more than $80 million, according to Crunchbase.

Second Front says it helps its customers get instant access to SaaS applications for national security operations, and right now only offers the service in the federal market, CEO Tyler Sweat told Government Technology via email. . The company also offers a platform called Game Warden that focuses on development, security, and operations.

Sweatt said the company is “planning our initial entry into state and local government this year, leveraging some of our cloud service provider partnerships and new capital.”

Those partners include Google Public Sector and CarahSoft.

Earlier this year, in fact, Second Front released a tool called Launch Kit, which Sweatt said will help “tech companies deploying on Google Cloud quickly get their offerings into Department of Defense and intelligence community networks.” “Helps to validate and deploy.” Google Public Sector is a key CSV partner that will help second-front tailor solutions for state and local markets.

According to the company’s website, Second Front was founded by U.S. Marine Corps veterans who wanted to help military forces get better technology.

As Sweat sees it, the company’s experience so far in the federal sector has taught Second Front about the points of friction and barriers to entry for software vendors trying to sell to government customers — lessons that the company will learn from State. And will help in working at the local level.

An example of such a text?

“Understanding the complexities of specific agency-level cloud policies (for example, IDAM requirements to connect end users) early in the process can lead to a more seamless initial deployment for (software vendors) with less technical rework during deployment.” Gets permission,” Sweat said.

In addition to helping support the company’s pending entry into the state and local government sector, Second Front intends to use its new capital to hire salespeople and engineers and expand into international markets, he said.

Thad Rueter writes about the business of government technology. He covered local and state governments for newspapers in the Chicago area and Florida, as well as e-commerce, digital payments and related topics for a variety of publications. He lives in Wisconsin.

Source: www.govtech.com