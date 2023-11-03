SEC seeks summary judgment in Do Kwan and Terraform Labs lawsuit

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seeking a conclusion to its legal battle with Terraform Labs and its co-founder Do Kwon, and is calling on a Manhattan judge to grant summary judgment in the case.

In the agency’s view, the evidence is “clear, undeniable and overwhelming,” that the crypto mogul violated securities laws in the distribution of Terra Blockchain’s native cryptocurrency, LUNA, and its now-defunct stablecoin TerraUSD (UST).

According to the SEC, Du Quoin’s lies

According to the SEC’s Friday court filing, Kwon and Terraform planned to “deceive” the public about the security of their protocol and tokens — as well as the extent to which they were actually used.

For example, the firm falsely claimed that Terra had partnered with Chai, a popular Korean online payments platform, to process merchant transactions, while allegedly creating millions of “fake transactions” to make the network appear more active than it actually was. “Were done.

Kwon also lied to investors about the inherent stability of UST in May 2021, claiming that its peg against the dollar “automatically self-corrects” due to the simplicity of its design and ties to LUNA.

While the algorithmic “stablecoin” recovered from a temporary de-peg at the time, the SEC claims this was not due to Terra’s design.

“The defendants entered into a secret side deal with a third party to increase UST back up to $1 in exchange for that party selling LUNA at dramatically lower prices,” the SEC claimed.

UST collapsed forever 12 months later, when a massive de-pegging event proved too much for the protocol to bear, and LUNA entered a hyperinflationary death spiral.

Luna Foundation guards sold over 80,000 BTC at the time in a failed bid to protect the peg, ultimately plunging the crypto market and triggering a series of contagious crypto fallout throughout the year.

breaking securities laws

The SEC also said the defendants issued LUNA and MIR to investors through the public markets without registering their sales with the agency.

The SEC took issue with how LUNA and the company’s other “crypto asset securities” were marketed to investors. Buyers were promised a portion of the transaction fees generated by the Terra blockchain, as well as appreciation in LUNA’s value due to increased network adoption.

“Defendants presented LUNA as an investment that would increase in value based on Defendants’ efforts to expand the use of the Terra blockchain,” the SEC said.

As the agency has frequently highlighted in similar cases, a key aspect of the Howey test – a legal precedent for identifying investment contracts – requires that they must promise a benefit based on the efforts of another group.

In July, the SEC failed in its legal bid to label XRP as a similar security.

source: cryptopotato.com