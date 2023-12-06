SEC Seeks Spot Bitcoin ETF 'Kill Switch': Expert

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is currently actively working with applicants for spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), guiding them through the final stages of amendment before potential approval. This active involvement is evidenced by frequent updates of the S-1 filings made public.

In a recent development, BlackRock submitted an updated S-1 filing for its Spot Bitcoin ETF. The presentation has attracted the attention of industry experts who have pointed out one particularly notable change, which has sparked discussions and speculation within the Bitcoin community.

Does SEC Seek Bitcoin ETF Kill Switch?

The crux of the matter is how some experts interpret the SEC’s implicit demand for a ‘kill switch’ in Bitcoin ETFs. Ture DeMeester, founder of Adamant Research and board member of the Texas Bitcoin Foundation, drew attention to the issue, They said“SEC Seeking Bitcoin ETF Kill Switch?”.

he cited a Post By attorney Joe Carlasare, a significant change in the language of BlackRock’s S-1 filing was highlighted. This amendment by BlackRock would have serious consequences if Bitcoin were ever classified as a security within the United States. This suggests that such a classification would make it challenging to trade, dispose of, or guard Bitcoin, with a potentially huge impact on its market value and liquidity.

Carlasare, a partner at Amundsen Davis, expressed his perspective on the matter, saying, “Interesting update from the BlackRock/iShares S-1 filing regarding concerns that the SEC may take the view that Bitcoin is a potential security. Sounds silly, but apparently the SEC wants that language in there.”

This approach is reflected in the BlackRock S-1 amendment itself, which clearly states that any SEC or state securities regulatory action involving the offering of Bitcoin as a security would have an adverse impact on its trading value and the ETF’s shares . The document draws parallels with the case of XRP and Ripple Labs, where SEC action led to a significant drop in the market capitalization of XRP.

The amendment states, “Any enforcement action by the SEC or a state securities regulator asserting that Bitcoin is a security, or a court decision, would be expected to have an immediate adverse effect on the trading price of Bitcoin shares.” in the form of. […] If a digital asset is designated or claimed as a security, it is likely to become difficult or impossible to trade, dispose of, or preserve the digital asset in the United States. […],

Just legal stuff?

Custodia Bank CEO Caitlin Long joined the discussion, linking this update to the recent legislative move in New Jersey that proposes to define all virtual currencies sold to institutional investors as securities. Samuel Andrew was questioned about this at length, “Think this is a ‘hidden’ poison pill the anti-Bitcoin crowd is putting in the ETF docs?”

Andrew replied, “To answer more directly, according to an SEC source: ‘Lawyers are lawyers… advocating for themselves.’ No short-term concerns.” Adding a layer of confirmation to these speculations, Carlassare said he has credible information indicating that the controversial language in the S-1 filing was specifically requested by the SEC. He added, “I now have full authority to “That this language was specifically requested by the SEC.”

This revelation suggests that the inclusion of such risk disclosures may not be a voluntary move by BlackRock, but rather a compliance measure in response to SEC directives. The fact that similar language is appearing in other ETF applications points to the SEC’s hand in shaping these disclosures. However, it is not clear whether this is a ‘kill switch’ or just ‘legal stuff’.

