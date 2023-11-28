SEC searching for evidence of fraud at Binance.US: report

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues to look for evidence that the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange used a backdoor to access user assets on its US branch, Binance.US.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, lawyers for Binance.US in the exchange’s court battle with the SEC asked US Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui to consider halting the agency’s investigation into possible fraud.

SEC sticks to Binance fraud allegations

Recall that the SEC filed a lawsuit in June accusing Binance and Binance.US of multiple securities law violations. The thirteen charges included operating an unregistered national securities exchange, broker-dealer and clearing agency, market manipulation, illegal service to US clients from the Binance international platform, and transferring US client assets through a backdoor.

The securities regulator accused the institutions of commingling user assets and sending them to Sigma Chain and Merit Peak, two entities owned and controlled by Binance founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ). Sigma Chain was also allegedly used to manipulate and artificially inflate the trading volume of Binance.US.

During a federal court hearing on Monday, Binance.US lawyers insisted there was no evidence the exchange misappropriated user assets in any way. He argued that the SEC’s actions had put pressure on trading platforms. The exchange has lost nearly half of its monthly users since the agency filed the lawsuit, and the average monthly value of its assets has declined by nearly 90% due to legal expenses.

“The SEC has no evidence that assets have been misappropriated in any way,” argued Matthew LaRoche, a lawyer for Binance.US.

Judge says SEC charges unlikely

Presiding over the case, Judge Faruqui said the settlement agreement and CZ’s guilty plea last week made it less likely that the former CEO would misuse US client funds.

The Justice Department’s years-long investigation of Binance marked a significant milestone last week when CZ pleaded guilty to willfully violating the Bank Secrecy Act and failing to implement a robust anti-money laundering program on the platform. Ordained. While CZ agreed to step down as CEO, Binance settled the charges with a $4.3 billion fine.

Judge Faruqui has asked the SEC and Binance.US to resolve their disputes and update them by December 15.

“At some point, I have to take a leap of faith and say enough is enough,” the judge told SEC lawyers.

source: cryptopotato.com