SEC Extends Decision on ARK21Shares and Global X Spot Bitcoin ETF Filings


The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is struggling to recruit and retain crypto experts due to internal hiring restrictions, according to a new report from the agency’s inspector general.

The statement comes as the SEC is increasingly focused on ruling the blockchain industry, which its chairman Gary Gensler has described as “largely non-compliant.”

Experts will not sell their crypto

The SEC “faces challenges in recruiting experts in crypto assets” for investigative and enforcement purposes, according to the SEC’s Inspector General statement on management and performance challenges Thursday.

The SEC has launched more than 50 enforcement actions against crypto industry firms this year, including global crypto exchange giants like Coinbase and Binance.

Its controversies typically involve companies listing or issuing so-called “crypto asset securities” without proper registration. This has often led to lawsuits dissecting the letter of the law as to whether a crypto qualifies as an investment contract or not.

SEC officials cite a lack of qualified experts and high levels of competition from the private sector as reasons for its recruitment problems. Furthermore, the people who understand crypto best are often investors themselves – not at all the case for prospective SEC employees.

“The Office of Ethics Counsel has determined [holding crypto assets] The report states that they will be prohibited from working on special cases affecting or involving crypto assets. “This prohibition, according to SEC officials, has been detrimental to recruiting, as candidates are often unwilling to sell their crypto assets
Work for the SEC.”

The report highlights crypto and artificial intelligence as industries around which the SEC should “continuously adapt and build new expertise and capabilities.” It also noted that no market regulator yet has “broad authority” to regulate the spot market for cryptos other than securities like Bitcoin (BTC).

Understanding Ownership vs Bitcoin

In May 2022, a global survey conducted by Block & Wakefield Research found that more than half of non-Bitcoin owners did not invest in the crypto primarily because they did not understand it well. Furthermore, perceived self-knowledge of Bitcoin was the largest predictor of willingness to purchase BTC at that time.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has gained more than 100% this year.

In the US Congress, some of the most vocal crypto supporters are Bitcoin owners themselves, including Senators Cynthia Loomis and Ted Cruz. Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy also owns Bitcoin.

