SEC objects to ‘impactful’ crypto enforcement actions in 2023 – Decrypt

Amid rampant speculation about the potential approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today issued itself a report card of sorts, declaring that it will be ” It was a highly productive and influential year”. Cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

SEC Enforcement Division Director Gurbir S. “Protecting investors and enhancing public confidence in our markets requires that we act with a sense of urgency, using all the tools in our toolkit,” Grewal said in the report. “Whether by leveraging risk-based initiatives, seeking stronger remedies, rewarding cooperation, protecting whistleblowers, or returning nearly a billion dollars to harmed investors, the Enforcement Division stood up for the investing public.”

Overall, the SEC took more than two dozen enforcement actions related to crypto assets and digital asset securities in 2023. This represents a significant increase compared to previous years and demonstrates the SEC’s increased focus on monitoring the crypto industry.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler characterized the agency as “a policeman deployed at all times… following the facts and the law wherever they go while holding wrongdoers accountable.”

The SEC filed charges against several major crypto companies and executives for alleged fraud and failure to register crypto asset offerings and exchanges. These landmark cases included allegations against FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried and Terraform Labs and its founder Do Kwon for allegedly defrauding investors of billions of dollars.

“Crypto markets have seen tremendous growth, but also rampant misconduct,” Gensler said. “The SEC took vigorous enforcement actions to root out wrongdoing and protect investors in the crypto sector.”

The agency also accused Celsius, Kraken, Genesis and crypto companies like Gemini and Nexo. Kraken and Nexo paid civil penalties of $30 million and $22.5 million, respectively.

Bad actors in the NFT sector were on the SEC’s hit list this year, as the agency accused Impact Theory LLC and Stoner Cats 2 LLC of conducting illegal, unregistered offerings of crypto asset securities.

Several celebrity endorsements of crypto projects also drew SEC scrutiny in 2023. The agency accused others, including reality TV star Kim Kardashian, of promoting crypto assets on social media without disclosing the payments they received. Kardashian agreed to pay $1.26 million to settle the charges.

Additionally, the report includes Lindsay Lohan, NBA star Paul Pierce, YouTube star Jake Paul, musician DeAndre Cortez Way (aka Soulja Boy), Michelle Mason (aka Kendra Lust), Miles Parks McCallum (aka Lil Yachty), Schaefer Smith (ne- )’s name was included. Yo), Aliyoune Thiam (Akon), and Austin Mahone to promote crypto asset securities.

“All but Cortez Way and Mahone settled charges,” the SEC said.

The cryptocurrency actions were part of an agency-wide accounting for 2023, which overall included 784 enforcement actions, $5 billion in financial remedies, and nearly $1 billion distributed to harmed investors.

Source: decrypt.co