SEC needs more time on Grayscale Ethereum futures ETF

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed a decision on a Grayscale Ethereum futures exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Grayscale Investments filed with the Wall Street regulator in September. The fund will allow investors to buy shares that will bet on the future price of Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest digital asset by market cap.

But the SEC said today it would delay a decision. The SEC regularly extends the period for rendering decisions on crypto products.

“The Commission finds it appropriate to set a longer period for taking action on the proposed rule change so that it will have sufficient time to consider the proposed rule change and the issues raised therein,” the SEC wrote in its filing.

It currently has several spot Bitcoin ETF applications to approve. Several high-profile Wall Street firms, including BlackRock, have applied to the regulator to issue their own products.

ETFs are a popular investment vehicle that tracks the value of an underlying asset. Investors have been demanding a Bitcoin ETF for the best part of a decade, but the SEC has always refused to approve one, primarily citing concerns about market manipulation.

Ethereum futures ETFs first began trading in the US last month when the companies ProShares, VanEck, Bitwise, Valkyrie, Kelley and WallShares collectively launched a total of nine products on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE).

Grayscale has clashed with the SEC over its application to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an ETF.

Grayscale sued the SEC in June for rejecting its application; A judge in August ordered a review of the SEC’s rejection of Grayscale’s spot Bitcoin ETF application, essentially siding with the firm.

Grayscale also applied to convert its Ethereum Trust into an ETF in October.

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts have since said there is a 90% chance there will be a Bitcoin ETF in the US market by January 10.

