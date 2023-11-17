SEC Market Structure Proposal “Too Much, Too Fast.”

In December last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission made four proposals to change the US market structure. The proposals that were put out for comment included updating Rule 605 which covers data disclosure enhancements for all market participants; Changing tick size and access fees; achieving best performance; And competition for orders is increasing.

The Financial Markets Quality Conference, hosted by the Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy at Georgetown University on November 15, included a panel discussion on these proposals.

Jim Engel, associate professor of finance at the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business, said on the panel that the problem with the SEC’s proposed reforms is that no one is seeing how they all go together. He added: “It’s really too much, too fast.”

Sapna Patel, head of Americas market structure and liquidity strategy at Morgan Stanley, agreed on the panel that the four SEC proposals are interconnected, and therefore cannot be viewed separately.

“When you look at the fundamental changes that were envisioned, the question I ask is what problem are we trying to solve because our markets are quite efficient,” she said. “I think we need to take a step back and be careful about breaking something that works for investors.”

Patel worked at the SEC during the last major change in US market structure with the introduction of Reg NMS in 2005, when regulators were trying to address the move from fractions to decimal, the rise of electronic trading, and Nasdaq filings for exchange status. Was doing. At that time the SEC engaged with the industry because it recognized that all its proposals were interconnected. The regulator held a public hearing for the industry and then changed the proposed rules before gradually implementing them.

“Today we have four individual proposals without any consideration of how they impact each other,” Patel said.

New York Stock Exchange General Counsel Hope Jarkowski continued on the panel that there is broad support for Rule 605, which would add transparency and best execution rules but that the other two proposals are controversial.

Jeffrey O’Connor, head of market structure, Americas at Liquidnet, said in a report in October that there is a preponderance of negativity around offers from all areas of the industry. He highlighted that during Gary Gensler’s time as SEC Chairman, there have been 47 resolutions, compared to 19 and 22 during the previous two administrations.

O’Connor said: “The current aggression is confusing to most market participants, citing a lack of purpose or justification.”

improve tick size

Nasdaq Senior Deputy General Manager Jeffrey Davis said on the panel that there appears to be a consensus on improving tick sizes and allowing half-penny tick sizes, which Nasdaq has long advocated.

“We have consistently said this needs to be done incrementally and carefully,” he said. “Our concern was that the proposal went too far and too quickly.”

Patel agreed that allowing tick sizes less than a penny solves the market structure problem.

Davis continued that tick size reform is the only proposal that focuses on strengthening and deepening the NBBO (National Best Bid and Offer), which is critical to all aspects of market performance.

volume tiered pricing

Another proposal that has generated controversy is to ban exchanges from offering tiered pricing based on trading volume for client flows, although this would be allowed for proprietary flows.

Patel said it seems the SEC believes brokers are being antitrust and are turning the exchanges toward their own interests rather than their clients and pocketing the money, and that smaller brokers and exchanges cannot compete. Can. However, firms like Morgan Stanley offer fee discounts to their clients and smaller broker-dealers who are not able to become members in every location use Morgan Stanley’s scale and connectivity for market access.

Davis argued that volume-based pricing is a universally accepted economic principle.

“This is rational economic behavior and one of our best tools for creating NBBOs by encouraging market participants to demonstrate liquidity,” he said. “We’re very concerned that we can’t compete on price with the off-exchange venues.”

Source: www.marketsmedia.com