SEC Leak Reveals Sudden $17.7 Trillion Bitcoin ETF ‘Update’ – Crypto Price Soars

BitcoinBTC is badly hurt after a high surge over the past two months (Coinbase revealed a new multi-trillion dollar opportunity this week).

The price of Bitcoin has more than doubled in the past 12 months, putting Bitcoin and crypto back in the headlines – despite surprising fears that the US government and BlackRock’s potential Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) would “kill” Bitcoin. “Can.

Now, as Bitcoin and crypto traders speculate about a BlackRock “breakthrough,” a high-profile ETF analyst has claimed that leaked U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chats reveal that the agency is closely monitoring crypto ETF applications. Negotiating with exchanges.

“Listening to the SEC’s Trading & Markets conversations with exchanges this week on spot Bitcoin ETFs 19b-4s, they are being advised that they want the ETF to generate cash (vs. in-kind), and they are being advised to amend the next Said for a few weeks,” Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, Posted For X (Twitter). “It’s not unexpected but [a] Still a good sign.”

Cash or in-kind refers to the method of redemption of funds, with in-kind funds offering investors to leave the fund in addition to cash.

Bloomberg Intelligence ETF Analyst, James Seifert, “Update on the Spot Bitcoin ETF Saga.” commented There was no change to Balchunas’ post, adding that there was no change in the pair’s 90% probability prediction that a Bitcoin spot ETF would be approved this year. “Nothing groundbreaking. Nothing changes. But shows progress is still being made and things are moving forward.”

However, Gábor Gurbacs, founder of rewards app Pointsville and advisor to investment manager VanEck, warned that the SEC’s bid for a cash Bitcoin spot ETF is a “signal that regulators don’t do this.” [or are] Unwilling to understand and accept the best aspects of ETFs and Bitcoin. In-kind creations are far more efficient. Anyone who manages an ETF knows this,” Gurbax Posted To X.

Balchunas’ post led to a sharp rise in the price of bitcoin, rising from $36,000 per bitcoin to nearly $37,000, as bullish traders signaled that the SEC was about to approve the Wall Street giant’s bitcoin spot ETF applications, which combined for a combined $17.7 million. Take care of trillion dollars. The closely watched “window” closed.

Bitcoin’s price surged sharply in June when BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager managing nearly $10 trillion on behalf of clients, applied to create a bitcoin spot ETF with Coinbase as custodian.

