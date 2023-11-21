SEC intends to regulate Signal NFTs JD Supra

Last August, the US Securities and Exchange Commission took enforcement action against Impact Theory, a US media company selling an NFT called “KeyNFT”. Shortly thereafter it filed a second enforcement action against Stoner Cats, the creator of the online animated series “Stoner Cats”. In doing so, the SEC is indicating that, if certain characteristics are present, the authorities may consider these tokens to be securities.

As it is known, NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are unique tokens stored on various blockchain networks. People can use these for a variety of uses, such as:

Proof of ownership of digital assets.

Video game characters.

loyalty programs.

concert tickets.

Links to ownership of tangible items in the physical world and much more.

As such, authorities should not consider them securities. However, the SEC clearly thinks otherwise, and its actions indicate a growing interest in regulating NFTs.

Tokens and Investment Contracts

In both actions, the SEC argued that NFTs offered and sold by companies fall under the definition of “investment contracts,” which are considered securities under US law according to the Howey test. The SEC focused mainly on marketing campaigns and public statements (on YouTube, Discord, Telegram, etc.) sent by project managers to their buyers, creating the expectation that the token would be valued based on the success of the project and the company. The price will increase. Attempt.

Therefore, the SEC argued, those NFTs fall under the definition of “security.” The SEC based its argument on statements by the companies that they would use the profits from the token sale to fund growth, team expansion, and creation of additional projects, among others. Existence of secondary markets and royalty models That is, companies created a financing model for the project similar to raising funds through the issuance of securities.

Artistic freedom or violation of the law?

Two SEC commissioners, Hester M. Pierce and Mark T. Ueda, have expressed concerns about regulatory developments in the area of ​​NFTs. Their position is indicative of the disagreement among SEC officials regarding NFT regulation. Both commissioners argued that the SEC does not routinely take enforcement actions against those who sell watches, paintings or collectibles with vague promises of building a brand and thus increasing the resale value of those tangible items. , because these are not the kind of promises that constitute an investment contract. Pearce and Ueda said the SEC should provide clear guidelines about what is and is not acceptable when issuing NFTs rather than initiating enforcement actions arbitrarily. He believes the SEC’s actions are contributing to the legal ambiguity faced by artists, writers, musicians, filmmakers, and others who are experimenting with NFTs as a way to build their fan communities. Are.

regulatory ambiguity

The enforcement actions taken against Impact Theory and Stoner Cats continue to challenge the SEC’s regulation by enforcement stance and raise important questions about the regulation of NFTs. The SEC has not yet provided clear guidance on how it will determine whether a particular NFT is a security. However, it is clear that the SEC is focusing on NFTs offered and sold “with the expectation of profiting from the efforts of others,” a principle that is a key component of the Howey test for determining whether a token is a security. Yes or No.

israeli angle

Following the Israel Securities Authority’s proposal to apply securities law to digital assets, it is not inconceivable that particular NFT projects would fall under the definition of “securities” in Israel as well. Although the draft bill excludes NFTs from the definition of “digital investment asset”, this exclusion does not mean that a particular NFT will not fall under the definition of “security”.

[View source.]

Source: www.jdsupra.com