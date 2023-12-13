SEC hasn't met legal requirements to sue, Binance says in latest bid to dismiss lawsuit

Binance, Binance.US and Changpeng Zhao argued in a new filing on Tuesday that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) did not meet the requirements of the “Howey test” in its lawsuit against the two companies and their founder.

Binance and Zhao, commonly known as “CZ,” filed a response to the SEC, along with Binance.US, which submitted its own separate but similar filing, arguing that the SEC did not show that the exchange’s US clients had no contracts that would meet the definition of “investment contract” or other elements of the Supreme Court case.

In Tuesday’s filing — which is responding to the SEC’s own response to the motion to dismiss — both Binance and Binance.US argued that the regulator had not shown that the exchanges owed any liability to users after purchasing certain cryptocurrencies. Was, suggesting that this was not the case. Investment contracts as required by the Howe test.

The SEC argued that the settlement shows that Binance was well aware that it was operating in the US, serving US customers and otherwise exploiting infrastructure within the US for transactions.

“Zhao and Binance’s plea agreements and consent orders provide further grounds for this Court to deny the joint motion to dismiss,” the SEC said.

In another Tuesday filing, Binance argued that securities laws like the Bank Secrecy Act or the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (the two laws governing the charges settled by Binance and Zhao) would not apply.

“Jurisdiction entry under the BSA does not bring any of the SEC’s claims within the reach of the securities laws,” Binance and Zhao claimed.

The filing also argued that the settlement and consent order do not implicate securities laws.

“While the plea agreements with the Department of Justice state that BHL and Mr. Zhao violated the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), nothing is said about whether there was reasonable notice of the SEC’s theory that the crypto at issue The properties were securities under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act,” the filing said.

