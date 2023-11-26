SEC filing shows how Disney's culture war with Florida Gov. DeSantis is affecting the bottom line

Disney World Orlando, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

The Walt Disney Company’s recent corporate filing acknowledged that its unrelenting vigilance and battles with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican leaders in Tallahassee may have taken a huge financial hit.

Disney recently filed its annual financial report with the Securities and Exchange Commission which provides some comments for current and potential investors regarding its past performance and future risks.

Analyzing the statement published Tuesday, the website That Park Place argued that Disney has signaled to its investors that its status as a pop culture icon and major entertainment provider will be undermined by its latest content and its battle with DeSantis. Because there has been a big shock. Last year there was opposition to Florida’s Parents’ Rights in Education law – which prevents school districts and classroom teachers from implementing lesson plans rooted in gender identity or sexual orientation.

Disney argues that some of its problems include movie theater attendance not returning to pre-pandemic levels, the cost of providing content such as its sports broadcasts on ESPN, the expense and challenges of doing business overseas, and with technology. There are reasons to persist. Development.

But Disney also admits that waging a leftist culture war has hurt it, as in a portion of its SEC Form 10k cited by That Park Place:

“We face risks related to misalignment with public and consumer tastes and preferences for entertainment, travel and consumer products, which impacts demand for our entertainment offerings and products and the profitability of any of our businesses. …Generally, our revenues and profitability are adversely affected when our entertainment offerings and products, as well as our methods of providing our offerings and products to consumers, do not achieve sufficient consumer acceptance.

Disney has released a series of bombs in recent months that lost money or barely broke even. A common thread in those films, most of which were animated, was full advocacy of the LGBTQ agenda.

“Further,” Disney said in reference to its political controversy in Florida, “consumers’ perceptions of our positions on matters of public interest, including our efforts to achieve some of our environmental and social goals, are often broad. materially and present a risk to our reputation.” And brand.”

As Disney stated, these consumer “interests and preferences” influence nearly every aspect of its business, including “revenue from advertising sales…, affiliate fees, subscription fees, theatrical film receipts, licensing of rights to other distributors. , Theme park admission, included.” Hotel room charges and sales of merchandise, food and beverages, sales of licensed consumer products or the sale of our other consumer products and services.

Park Place columnist Lew Ghost also drew some conclusions from other parts of Disney’s filing.

For one thing, Ghost wondered why Disney would admit to having “social goals.”

“What exactly is the job of a company working for public benefit to implement/support ‘social goals’???” The ghost wrote. “I haven’t read a billion 10 thousand, but anything else I’ve never seen a company say ‘Hey, we’re in business to make our customers happy, but we have social goals and if they don’t like them Do and aren’t happy, screw them up and we risk everything on that.’ Sometimes.”

Ghost also noted that in the “Risks” section of its statement, Disney highlighted the cost of stripping it of the special protections given to its previous Reedy Creek Development District in Orlando.

Disney acknowledged, “New laws and regulations… may require us to spend additional amounts to comply with regulations, or may restrict our ability to offer products and services in profitable ways, and “Can create an increasingly unpredictable regulatory landscape.”

Ghost noted that this would include the “huge” expense of new taxes that were waived by DeSantis and the legislature before Reedy Creek was dissolved, as well as recurring legal fees, compliance with new district mandates, alleged “illegal” will also include potential criminal and civil issues created by. Free gifts to Reedy Creek employees and others.

The columnist also pointed out that Disney acknowledged that these litigation costs are not going to go down any time soon.

In other parts of the report, Ghost said that Disney reported:

Passenger days on its ocean cruise line have increased by 14%, while hotel stays have increased by only 4%, meaning people are less willing to stay at the parks.

Domestic ad revenue declined due to a 14% decline in impressions, reflecting a decline in average viewership.

Walt Disney World was open all 52 weeks of the year, while Disneyland in California was open only 22 weeks. “On purely financial terms,” Ghost said, “it’s hilarious that they love [California Democratic Gov.] “Hate Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis.”

It will spend at least $10 billion of the $25 billion on licensed content for games in 2024, indicating less confidence in their upcoming films.

As far as films being released in theaters are concerned, Ghost said that the series of flops is hurting “downstream revenue sources” such as merchandise, licenses, theme park attractions, shows on their cruise ships, etc.

Ghost wrote that those aspects of Disney’s business are “gradually deteriorating.” He said, “Bad money-losing movies are a cancer that infects many other areas of corporate behavior.”

Along that line, he pointed out that Disney also acknowledged that the decline in its licensing revenue was due to lower sales of fan-favorite products like “Star Wars,” “Frozen,” “Toy Story” and “Mickey & Friends.” .

The company did not mention that its new content shows no potential to generate replacement revenue, he said.

“So if new stuff is tanking, everything else depends downstream, and your ‘fallback’ classic and popular IPs are selling ‘less’ than before, where does that leave you moving forward? ” The ghost wrote. “At a Reedy Creek without being able to kiss the girl?”

“Let’s just say what they say, how they say it, and what they don’t say or don’t say specifics about, this is a confident, forward-looking and strong international company worth billions of dollars with big investors. There is no picture and there is little trust in them based on the recent past,” Ghost concluded.

