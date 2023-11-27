SEC faces challenges in sending legal notice to HEX founder Richard Hart – Cryptosaurus

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says it has failed in its efforts to help HEX founder Richard Hart appear in court in his lawsuit.

“To date, the Commission has not received confirmation of service of process on the respondents in Finland in accordance with the Convention,” the submission said.

In a recent court filing, it was revealed that the US SEC is continuing its efforts to officially prosecute HEX founder Richard Hart.

The SEC charged Hart with securities fraud on July 31. They allege that he raised $1 billion by selling unregistered securities.

However, there are allegations that Hart currently resides in Finland. Furthermore, the SEC faces difficulties in contacting him for the legal notification process.

“If the service has not been executed at that time. The Commission will look for alternative services. Pursuant to Rule 4(f) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure,” the filing reads.

Looking for alternatives to Richard Hart’s service

According to the SEC, it promised investors “incentives and bonuses,” marketing the assets as high-yield blockchain “certificates of deposit.” Investors can earn up to 38% annual returns on staked HEX tokens over the long term.

However, court records do not specify an alternative method of communication.

Meanwhile, several alternative service methods have been used in recent times.

Meanwhile, in July 2022, a UK judge approved the delivery of legal notices via blockchain.

This was achieved through the use of a non-fungible token (NFT). The delivery method involved issuing the lawsuit documents as NFTs to a set of wallets.

