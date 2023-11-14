SEC Exam Priorities for 2023 and 2024

The Examination Division of the SEC (commonly known as Examination) is the supervisory arm of the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is the second largest section of the agency after the enforcement branch.

The Examination Division uses various inspections and examinations to ensure that companies and other market participants are following SEC rules, with the mission of protecting investors and monitoring risk, among other purposes.

Through its on-site examination process, agency representatives review how well a market participant is complying with SEC rules, how it manages risk and transparency, and other important issues.

Each year, the Examination Division sets its examination priorities for the upcoming year. Although these are not necessarily exhaustive, the stated priorities indicate what SEC examiners will pay particular attention to when reviewing a company’s operations.

Exam Priorities for 2023

During the remainder of 2023, the SEC’s examinations will include the following priorities. This summary is by no means exhaustive. For full details, see the SEC’s linked summary.

compliance with new rules

The SEC wants to make sure companies are adopting the new rules. Specifically, it is investigating companies for compliance with Rules 206(4)-1 (marketing rules), 18f-4 (derivatives rules) and 2a-5 (fair valuation rules).

Broker-Dealer and RIA Compliance

Given the scope of assets managed by private fund registered investment advisors, the SEC is paying particular attention to how they operate. It is also prioritizing fiduciary duties and other standards of conduct issues applicable to broker-dealers and registered investment advisers.

esg investing

Examiners are looking to make sure that any fund that labels itself as ESG, or “environmental, social and governance,” is complying with those marketing claims. They will screen these funds to ensure that their investment practices comply with their mission statements.

Cyber ​​security

The SEC has recently placed emphasis on cybersecurity as an investor protection issue. In 2023, it has prioritized information security and transparency in any cyber security related matter for its examination teams.

Cryptocurrency and Fintech

The SEC has made cryptocurrencies a priority for its annual examinations. It will scrutinize any market participant that offers, trades, advises or otherwise operates in cryptocurrencies. It will also review the use of new and emerging financial technology and financial advice offered on digital and social media platforms.

Funds and untested advisors

As always, the SEC will give preference to any investment advisers who have not been previously investigated or who have not been investigated for several years. It will also examine fund operations including fee structures, mutual fund to ETF conversion and non-transparent ETFs.

Broker-Dealer Risk

The SEC will prioritize risk exposure for broker-dealers. This will specifically include conflict of interest issues, liquidity and capital safeguards, recordkeeping compliance and anti-money laundering rules.

clearance agencies

Each year the SEC must investigate any clearing agencies designated systemically important. It will continue to do so in 2023 as well.

anti money laundering rules

The SEC will make a specific point of reviewing broker-dealers and other registered entities for compliance with anti-money laundering laws and related programs. This will particularly emphasize reporting and due diligence requirements.

Exam Priorities for 2024

In October, the SEC released its examination priorities for 2024. These include, but are not limited to, the following issues. As noted above, please see the SEC’s summary for a complete discussion of its 2024 priorities.

investment advisor

The SEC will investigate investment advisers for best practices, conflicts of interest, incentive structures, compliance with fiduciary duties and other related matters. Overall, the examination will focus on ensuring that advisers are transparent with clients and are acting in the best interests of those clients, including those working with private funds. The SEC will continue to give priority to advisers who have never been investigated, or who have not been investigated recently.

investment companies

Investment companies will be scrutinized for compliance with SEC rules and the accuracy of their reporting. They will also be scrutinized for fee structures, compliance with their own written procedures and transparency of reporting. Like investment advisers, the SEC will give preference to investment companies that are not or have not been investigated recently.

broker-dealers

The SEC will investigate broker dealers for overall adherence to fiduciary duty, transparency and good faith. This would include, among other issues, the broker-dealer’s written policies on product recommendations and investment strategies, their policies for ensuring that investments serve the client’s best interests, and their use of high-risk asset classes such as derivatives and REITs. management.

self-regulatory organization

As in previous years, the Examination Division will examine securities exchanges falling under the SEC’s authority for compliance with applicable oversight, transparency, and disciplinary rules. It will also scrutinize FINRA and the MSRB for risk-management practices.

clearing agencies

As required by law, the SEC will conduct its annual examination of systemically important clearing agencies.

Municipal advisors and security-based swap dealers

In 2024, the SEC will conduct oversight examinations of municipal advisors and security-based swap dealers. These examinations will focus on applicable issues of fiduciary duty, transparency, risk management and regulatory compliance.

Information Security and Cryptocurrency

As of 2023, the SEC will investigate market participants for compliance with new and emerging cybersecurity regulations, including transparency regarding any known or suspected violations. They will also continue to investigate market participants who engage in cryptocurrency trading, including those who advise or otherwise facilitate trading in these assets.

Money laundering

Finally, as of 2023, the SEC will investigate market participants for compliance with applicable anti-money laundering laws and disclosures.

ground level

Each year the SEC publishes its examination priorities for regulated entities. This year it has published its 2024 priorities early, so companies and investors can start preparing for next year’s tests.

