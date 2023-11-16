SEC Delays Decision on Hashdex's Spot Bitcoin ETF Conversion

The SEC has announced a delay in the process of making a decision on Hashdex’s application to convert its existing Bitcoin futures ETF into a spot product.

The agency now aims to make a final determination by Jan. 1, 2024.

Hashdex’s ETF conversion app faces SEC delay

Hashdex, a leading fund manager, applied in September to convert its ETFs listed on the New York Stock Exchange into spot exchange-traded funds. The move is notable as Hashdex’s offering includes a unique approach to managing ETF assets.

The fund manager plans to hold a diverse mix of assets including Bitcoin futures contracts, spot Bitcoin and cash. This strategy is designed to reduce the risks associated with market manipulation and increase the stability of the ETF.

In response to Hashdex’s application, the SEC released a filing on November 15 explaining its decision to extend the review period by an additional 45 days. The agency cited the need for more time to fully assess the proposed rule change and address issues raised during the evaluation process.

“The Commission finds it appropriate to set a longer period for taking action on the proposed rule change so that it will have sufficient time to consider the proposed rule change and the issues raised therein,” the SEC said in its announcement.

SEC delays decision on Grayscale’s futures-based ETH ETF

Additionally, the SEC delayed its decision on Grayscale’s attempt to launch a new futures-based Ethereum ETF. The delay in this case is related to a rule change involving Grayscale’s proposed Ethereum futures ETF.

Grayscale Investments filed for a new ETF tracking Ethereum futures in September under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Investment Company Act of 1940. The SEC has previously approved Bitcoin futures ETFs registered under both acts.

These delays come at a time of increased anticipation within the cryptocurrency industry for the federal regulator’s potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF. The SEC has, so far, rejected all attempts to list such a product for the general investing public.

In 2023 alone, more than a dozen companies have submitted applications to launch spot Bitcoin ETFs, and several others are seeking approval for similar products tied to Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The regulator has not yet indicated how it may ultimately rule on these latest submissions, leaving the industry in anticipation and uncertainty.

source: cryptopotato.com