SEC Chairman wishes Bitcoin a happy birthday but asks crypto to watch its step
The crypto community celebrated the 15th anniversary of Bitcoin’s whitepaper on Tuesday, which marked the world’s first functional pitch for “peer-to-peer electronic cash.”
Among its celebrants was Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler, notorious for his tough enforcement actions against the crypto industry.
- one in do On Tuesday, Gensler mentioned Satoshi Nakamoto – the unknown author behind Bitcoin’s whitepaper who remains a mystery to this day.
-
“If Satoshi Nakamoto Went as Satoshi Nakamoto for Halloween, Would We Be Able to Tell?”. He asked. “Happy 15th Anniversary of Satoshi’s Famous White Paper That Started Crypto.”
- Despite his kind words for Satoshi, Gensler remained firm with modern crypto firms. “Any crypto companies that are defrauding investors should start complying with securities laws,” he said.
- Gensler has historically favored Bitcoin over other cryptos with regard to regulation, recognizing it as a distinct commodity within the asset class.
- In contrast, they have characterized the “vast majority” of other cryptos, including stablecoins, as potentially unregistered securities and have launched multiple lawsuits against both their issuers and the exchanges that list them.
- He is also hesitant in approving a spot Bitcoin ETF, which analysts believe would help boost the price of Bitcoin if approved.
- In response to his tweet, Gensler attracted many people who were disappointed by his behavior.
-
“Honestly I think this is an extremely unprofessional tweet,” replied @osf_rekt. “There is clearly a lot of sensitivity around Bitcoin right now and I can’t believe that the chairman of the SEC, which is the decision-making body, is tweeting such nonsense on social media.”
Special Offer (Sponsored)
Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).
PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.
source: cryptopotato.com