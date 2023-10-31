SEC Chairman wishes Bitcoin a happy birthday but asks crypto to watch its step

The crypto community celebrated the 15th anniversary of Bitcoin’s whitepaper on Tuesday, which marked the world’s first functional pitch for “peer-to-peer electronic cash.”

Among its celebrants was Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler, notorious for his tough enforcement actions against the crypto industry.

one in do On Tuesday, Gensler mentioned Satoshi Nakamoto – the unknown author behind Bitcoin’s whitepaper who remains a mystery to this day.

“If Satoshi Nakamoto Went as Satoshi Nakamoto for Halloween, Would We Be Able to Tell?”. He asked. “Happy 15th Anniversary of Satoshi’s Famous White Paper That Started Crypto.”

Despite his kind words for Satoshi, Gensler remained firm with modern crypto firms. “Any crypto companies that are defrauding investors should start complying with securities laws,” he said.

Gensler has historically favored Bitcoin over other cryptos with regard to regulation, recognizing it as a distinct commodity within the asset class.

In contrast, they have characterized the “vast majority” of other cryptos, including stablecoins, as potentially unregistered securities and have launched multiple lawsuits against both their issuers and the exchanges that list them.

He is also hesitant in approving a spot Bitcoin ETF, which analysts believe would help boost the price of Bitcoin if approved.

In response to his tweet, Gensler attracted many people who were disappointed by his behavior.

“Honestly I think this is an extremely unprofessional tweet,” replied @osf_rekt. “There is clearly a lot of sensitivity around Bitcoin right now and I can’t believe that the chairman of the SEC, which is the decision-making body, is tweeting such nonsense on social media.”

