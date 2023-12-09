SEC Chairman warns that AI “herring” could lead the market “unintentionally off the cliff”

Beware of the financial “monoculture” created by AI.

Last month, Gary Gensler, Chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), warned that it was “almost inevitable” that AI would lead to a financial economic crisis.

Now, in an event with The Messenger, Gensler has reiterated those fears, saying that the growing role of AI in the financial sector could create a “wolf effect” that could drive entire markets “inadvertently off the cliff.” May go.”

He argues that since AI is expensive to develop, most companies will rely on a handful of existing models, promoting a “monoculture”. Whatever decisions these models make could ultimately inform large parts of the financial world – potentially leading the entire economy down the same destructive path.

“A small asset manager can’t build big models. You have to rely on someone else’s model,” Gensler said in The. messengerAI summit on Tuesday, as quoted Business Insider.

“There are natural economics that will lead to monoculture, there will be base data sets or base models, and large parts of the financial sector will depend on it… trading on it, underwriting on it,” he said.

large lemming model

AI tools are useful for traders and investors because they can process large amounts of data in real time, picking up trends and patterns that may be missed by the human eye. In fact, Gensler said the SEC also uses AI in its “examination and enforcement and economic functions.”

For banks, this technology is particularly useful in fraud detection, and it has been used for years to process credit card applications and eliminate suspicious transactions.

However, some of the largest banks are trying to take things a step further and take advantage of the endless hype around larger language models. For example, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are developing their own ChatGPT-like AI chatbots that can advise investors – which, if they take off, looks like they could lead to the perfect “monoculture.” Which Gensler is worried about.

As far as SEC policy goes, the regulator has proposed a new rule that would require financial firms to address conflicts of interest regarding the use of “predictive data analytics and similar technologies.”

However, it is unclear what the SEC plans to do next. Asked whether the agency was launching further AI-focused initiatives, Gensler did not say whether any such policy was in the works.

