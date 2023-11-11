SEC accuses tech startup's former CEO of fraudulently raising $70 million from investors

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged two former CEOs of collapsed California-based tech company Bitwise Industries with alleged misrepresentation and fraud they used to raise money from unsuspecting investors.

The defunct company is not affiliated with leading crypto asset manager, Bitwise, even though the two entities have similar names.

Former founders of Bitwise Industries accused of fraud

In a press release published on November 9, 2023, the alleged fraud scheme by Bitwise Industries co-founders and co-CEOs Jake Sobral and Irma Olguin came to light in May 2023 when the company failed to pay its employees and laid off all of its employees. discharged – about 900 of them – who were later dismissed. The startup’s board of directors also fired the CEO.

According to the SEC, Sobral and Olguin misrepresented the company’s financial health, even providing falsified audit reports and bank statements to investors to portray the startup as a thriving business with an impressive financial outlook. . In contrast, Bitwise Industries faced liquidity problems and was unable to generate sufficient funds.

In a statement by Monique C. Winkler, regional director of the SEC’s San Francisco regional office, there was an example where Sobral and Olguín “The conspiracy allegedly occurred to send investors a purported screenshot of the company’s bank account that showed a cash balance of $23.4 million. In reality, there was only $325,100 in the account. This is not a bank error – this is fraud, and the SEC is taking action to hold the defendants accountable.

The fraudulent acts of the duo enabled them to raise approximately $70 million from investors. The SEC is charging the co-CEOs with “violating the anti-fraud provisions of the federal securities laws.” Meanwhile, as stated in the press release, the founder of Bitwise Industries agreed to settle the charges against him.

Bitwise Asset Management is not related to Bitwise Industries

Additionally, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California filed criminal charges against the co-founders of Bitwise Industries, alleging that they solicited more than $100 million from individuals and businesses to invest in a “dying venture”. Used fraud to obtain.

If convicted, Sobral and Olguín face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Although Bitwise Industries has a similar name to well-known crypto asset manager Bitwise, the two companies are not connected. Bitwise Asset Management has issued a statement distancing itself from the defunct tech startup.

“San Francisco-based Bitwise Asset Management, Inc., the largest crypto index fund manager in the US, does not and has never had any affiliation with the now-defunct Bitwise Industries, a former technology company based in Fresno, California Is. ,

Bitwise, along with other companies like BlackRock and Invesco, is currently awaiting approval from the SEC for its spot Bitcoin ETF application.

source: cryptopotato.com