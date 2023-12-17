SEC accused of 'gaslighting' in Coinbase rulemaking dispute

In the ongoing legal dispute between Coinbase and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), pro-XRP attorney John Deaton accused SEC Chairman Gary Gensler of deceiving the public and disagreed with his stance on the cryptocurrency.

The allegation comes amid the SEC’s rejection of Coinbase’s crypto rulemaking petition for three reasons: the enforcement of current securities laws to cryptocurrencies, the SEC’s involvement with crypto securities markets through rulemaking, and its rulemaking. The importance of preserving the Commission’s discretion in setting priorities.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Deaton Stressed on Gensler’s statement outlines the reasons for the SEC’s decision, where the SEC Chairman says, “There is nothing unique or new about cryptocurrencies.” Gensler said Coinbase’s rulemaking request relies on confidence in the uniqueness of the crypto ecosystem as it relates to asset volatility and the classification of all assets as securities under existing laws.

According to Deaton, this stance directly contradicts the SEC Chairman’s statements during his congressional testimony in early 2023. Deaton recalls Gensler saying that crypto is beyond the commission’s scope due to its unique nature, creating a regulatory gap.

Deaton said Coinbase’s request was dependent on the SEC’s perspective, as evidenced by prior communications. He noted Gensler’s complete reversal on the crypto issue, attributing it to political motives and the support of Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The SEC has been sending different signals about its approach toward the cryptocurrency ecosystem, either through Gensler’s words or through the commission’s actions in general.

Amid ongoing legal disputes with Coinbase and Binance, the regulatory body declined to appeal its defeat against Grayscale Investments. The case involved an attempt by the company to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into a spot exchange-traded fund.

