Switzerland-based crypto-focused financial institution SEBA Bank has received a regulatory license from Hong Kong regulators through its local wholly owned subsidiary, enabling the entity to provide regulated cryptocurrency services to institutional investors in the city-state.

The full license comes three months after SEBA received in-principle approval from Hong Kong regulators and almost a year after the Swiss crypto bank set up an office in the territory for the first time.

SEBA is fully licensed to operate in Hong Kong

According to an announcement on November 8, 2023, SEBA Bank’s subsidiary SEBA Hong Kong received a license from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) as part of the bank’s global expansion plans.

The new license allows SEBA Hong Kong to deal and distribute all types of securities, including products related to digital assets such as over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives. In addition, the entity will be able to advise on digital assets and securities and further “conduct asset management for discretionary accounts in both traditional securities and virtual assets.”

SEBA Hong Kong’s SFC license will enable the firm to cater to institutional and professional investors in the city-state, the official announcement said, some of whom include funds, high-net-worth individuals and corporate treasuries.

Commenting on the latest development, Franz Burgmueller, Group CEO of SEBA Bank, said that Hong Kong’s clear regulatory framework is beneficial for the bank and also allows businesses to seamlessly access cryptocurrency services.

“The region’s strong legal system provides a solid foundation for operating crypto-related services and we look forward to getting started today.”

Hong Kong remains attractive for crypto-related businesses

SEBA Bank first established an office in Hong Kong in November 2022, marking the firm’s first foray into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. In August 2023, the Hong Kong subsidiary received in-principle approval from the SFC.

The current license adds to SEBA’s list of existing licenses, bringing the total to three, with previous approvals from regulators in Switzerland and Abu Dhabi.

Amy Yu, APAC CEO at SEBA Hong Kong, also commented on the SFC license, saying:

“We are extremely excited by Hong Kong’s deep-rooted capital markets and appetite for investment and business; “Obtaining this license from the SFC offers great potential for our business given the well-established and defined regulatory framework that exists here.”

As mentioned earlier cryptopotatoAmid growing demand, crypto custody firm Zodia Custody announced plans to serve institutional clients in Hong Kong.

source: cryptopotato.com