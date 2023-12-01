SEBA Bank rebrands AMINA Bank, seeks global expansion

Crypto-friendly Swiss-based SEBA Bank AG has announced its new brand identity: Amina Bank AG,

According to the press release shared with cryptonewsThe rebrand will not have any impact on existing customers of the bank “apart from the new name”.

It is said that,

“All operations across the board will be as normal.”

It adds that this rebrand marks a new chapter for this fully licensed Swiss crypto bank.

The name ‘Amina’ comes from the word ‘transamination’. It means transfer of one compound to another compound. The bank said the change reflects the “transformation” of its customers’ financial futures.

Explaining further, Amina said that the brand is driven by constant change. It merges elements of traditional, digital and crypto banking to “unlock new possibilities” for customers.

AMINA Bank operates globally from its head office in Zug, Switzerland. It has a branch office in Abu Dhabi and subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Singapore.

The latter three would “later” apply for a name change to align with Zug.

Preparation for 2024

Amena CEO Franz Burgmueller said the company is proud of the group’s achievements under the SEBA name.

He commented that the new brand signals a new era in the company’s growth and strategy. “We are a major player in crypto banking,” the CEO said, “and are here to define the future of finance.”

Burgmueller also briefly discussed what’s in the pipeline for Amina in the coming year, saying,

“As we look forward to 2024, our ambition is to accelerate the development of our strategic hubs in Switzerland, Hong Kong and Abu Dhabi and continue our global expansion. […],

AMINA was established in April 2018. Its regulated hubs, the announcement said, provide fiat and crypto services to “progressive investors” – both traditional and crypto-native, whether they are individuals, corporates or institutions.

In 2019, it received a Swiss banking and securities dealer license. Became one of the first institutions regulated by the then SEBA Bank Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) to provide crypto banking services.

In November this year, SEBA Hong Kong received a full license from the city Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). This regulatory approval enabled the bank to engage in a wide range of financial activities, including the handling and advising of both digital and traditional assets.

Assistant CEO, Amy Yu, commented that “The region’s leading position in finance, trade and innovation has long been attractive to us, as serving APAC clients is an integral aspiration of the team’s DNA.”

Also in November, Switzerland’s fifth-largest cantonal bank, St. Galler Kantonalbank (SGKB) partners with SEBA to provide custody and trading services for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

SGKB said the service will initially be available to a select group of wealth-management clients. It plans to expand the offering to retail customers.

