SEATS Software, a leading edtech provider, announces the global launch of a stand-alone solution that alleviates the

Dublin, Ireland, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cetus Software, a leading provider of student success solutions, is proud to announce the global availability of its stand-alone mitigating and special circumstances solution. This solution is designed to help higher education institutions manage the increasing volume and complexity of mitigation and special circumstances applications from students.

Extenuating and special circumstances are situations that affect a student’s ability to perform academically, such as illness, bereavement, or personal issues. These situations require a fair and transparent process to assess the impact on students’ grades and provide appropriate support and adjustments.

However, many institutions are struggling to cope with the increase in mitigation and special circumstances applications due to the pandemic and other factors. They rely on outdated and inefficient methods, such as web forms, spreadsheets or email, to handle these applications. These methods lack consistency, visibility, feedback and evidence capturing. They also create a great deal of administrative burden and frustration for both staff and students.

With SEATS Software’s stand-alone mitigating and special circumstances solutions, institutions can:

– Improve the student experience by providing a clear, consistent and compassionate process for handling their applications.

– Increase staff efficiency by reducing the manual work and errors involved in managing these applications.

– Increase student retention and success by identifying and supporting students at risk of dropping out or performing poorly due to special circumstances.

– Demonstrate institutional quality and reputation by showing a commitment to fairness, equity and transparency in dealing with these situations.

This toolset offers:

– A user-friendly interface that allows students to submit their applications online, upload supporting documents, track their progress, and receive timely feedback.

– A case-driven workflow that automates the approval process, assigns tasks to relevant employees, sends notifications and reminders, and also records all actions and decisions.

– A dashboard that provides an overview of all applications, their status, results, and impact on student success metrics.

– A reporting module that generates insights and analysis on trends, patterns and issues related to mitigating circumstances.

– A compliance module that ensures adherence to institutional policies and regulations as well as data security and privacy standards.

Some additional features added to the solution since launch include the ability to automatically assign student applications to a specific contact group or email domain within the institution. This eliminates the risk of applications being damaged, improves staff processing times and reduces student anxiety due to waiting.

Roehampton University of London, a long-term adopter of SEATS Student Success solutions, recently implemented the new system. When asked about the benefits of the new solution, Tom Rawson, COO of Roehampton, said, “We are delighted to partner with SEAtS Software to implement their innovative de-escalation software at the University of Roehampton. Will enable us to streamline the process of managing and approving mitigating circumstances requests from our students, ensuring they receive timely and fair results. This will allow us to reduce the impact of mitigating circumstances on student retention, progress and attainment. “It will also help to monitor and analyze the impact of academic failure and to identify and support students at risk of academic failure or withdrawal.”

Upon the release of the new solution, Noel Dooley, CEO of SEATS, commented, “We are proud to announce the launch of our new extenuating circumstances solution, which helps universities and colleges prepare for extensions, deferrals and special considerations. Will help manage students’ requests in a fair and transparent manner. This solution is part of our vision to provide innovative and effective education solutions that enhance student success, retention and satisfaction. SEATS software is based on cutting-edge technology and best practices. is committed to supporting an education industry that empowers teachers and learners alike.

SEAtS Software’s stand-alone mitigating and special situation solutions are now available for institutions of any size and type. It can be deployed quickly and easily, without requiring any integration with existing systems or data sources. It can also be customized to suit the specific needs and preferences of each institution.

To learn more about SEAtS Software’s stand-alone mitigating and special circumstances solutions, visit www.seatssoftware.com/mitigating-circumstances or contact us at [email protected].

