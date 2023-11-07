Season of Reckoning: Bitcoin Author Reveals DCG Fraud Bigger Than FTX Embezzlement bitcoinist.com

The collapse of FTX sent shock waves throughout the crypto industry, and its impact is still being felt almost a year after the exchange’s failure. FTX co-founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was recently found guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Meanwhile, according to Bitcoin writer Vijay Boyapati, a much larger and more complex fraud occurred in 2022, but has been largely ignored by the mainstream media. Boyapati recently took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to explain in a lengthy thread the details of this alleged fraud perpetrated by DCG and its CEO Barry Gilbert.

The Genesis fraud exposed: The truth about Barry Silbert’s DCG empire

In his exposé, Boyapati described how Digital Currency Group and its affiliates falsely represented to creditors that Genesis, a cryptocurrency brokerage, was solvent just months before it filed for bankruptcy amid the FTX debacle.

Following the collapse of FTX in November 2022, several cryptocurrency companies, including Genesis, announced they would file for bankruptcy. However, Boyapati alleges that the corporation was bankrupt by mid-June 2022 following the collapse of the Terra Luna ecosystem, but that senior executives at Genesis hatched an elaborate scheme to book losses on the company’s balance sheet.

There was a much more significant fraud than the embezzlement of the SBF in 1/2022. This fraud was (allegedly) perpetrated by one of the oldest companies in the sector, @DCGco and its CEO, @BarrySilbert, Time for a formula 👇 – Vijay Boyapati (@real_vijay) 6 November 2023

Genesis was one of the top Bitcoin lenders to crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) and lending platform BlockFi, which farmed Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) premiums for profit in its early days. However, as GBTC lost its premium over Bitcoin’s net asset value, these hedge funds were forced to turn to other profitable trading, including TerraUSD.

Unfortunately, the Terra Luna ecosystem will collapse in May 2022, leaving a huge hole in Three Arrows Capital’s finances and causing it to go bankrupt. As a result of this bankruptcy, the hedge fund was unable to repay a $2.3 billion loan from its lenders, including Genesis. As a result, this reduced Genesis’ balance sheet by $1.2 billion.

Boyapati claims that this was the point at which Genesis went bankrupt as the company would not have been able to pay back its Bitcoin lenders had they requested withdrawals.

At this time, reports emerged of DCG having assumed the entire $1.2 billion claim with a ‘promissory note’ to repay any outstanding liability of 3AC. However, the promissory note proved to be a sham as it was all a conspiracy to convince Genesis’ customers that it was solvent.

Why adopt this detailed plan?

It appears that DCG was specifically incentivized to continue the facade for months, as the company took out a massive loan of 18,697 BTC from Genesis. Had Genesis declared bankruptcy at that time, DCG would also have been forced to repay this loan.

Source:

The New York Attorney General has since filed a $1 billion civil complaint against Genesis, DCG and executives Barry Silbert and Michael Morrow.

Boyapati argues that the fraud involving DCG and its subsidiaries can be compared to the recent FTX scam. However, the mainstream media has largely ignored it. If these claims are proven, this complaint could eventually lead to a criminal case.

Total market capitalization fell to $1.3 trillion. Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on Tradingview.com

Featured image from btcnovosti, chart from tradingview.com

Source: bitcoinist.com