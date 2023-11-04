Searching for a home for his parents, a son built a community

When Arun Paul’s parents were in their 70s, they started looking for a duplex in their neighborhood in the Bay Area where they could live. The plan was that Mr. Paul would live nearby, but his parents would also share the duplex with their friends, another older couple.

It was important to Mr. Paul that his parents, who migrated from India in the 1960s, have other Indian people around them, especially as they grew older. “Growing up, I could always feel that they left something behind, like an important part of who they were,” said Mr Paul, 49.

Word of the duplex plan spread to other members of the Indian community and Mr. Paul began to think it could be something big. “I started getting calls from aunties saying, ‘I heard you’re building a community. We really need something like this,” he said. “That’s when it hit me. There are a lot of people out there who really feel the same way.”

Mr. Paul already had a background working in real estate development. So instead of just building homes for two couples, in 2012, they started Priya Living – a senior-living community that puts Indian culture at the center through its activities, design, food and the residents themselves. Priya Living started with just one 26-unit space in Santa Clara, California, where Mr. Paul’s parents came to live. But now, it has four locations in California and is opening its first location in India near New Delhi on November 8. Mr. Paul also said the company has acquired land for future development in Michigan and Texas. In total, Priya Living has more than 530 residents in the United States.

But there is no age requirement for Priya Living communities, and you don’t have to be Indian to live there. The average age of a Priya Living resident is 61, but there are also residents aged 35 to 50, Mr Paul said. The living units are condo-style residences, each with one or two bedrooms, and rents range from $2,000 to $3,000 per month.

Between 2010 and 2020, the Indian American population that identifies its caste solely as Indian grew by more than 50 percent to nearly 4.4 million, according to Census data. While the population is growing, it can still be difficult for members in the United States to find a sense of community or feel at home, especially as they age. Priya Living aims to offer a solution to this.

A 2009 Times article on the loneliness of older immigrants, titled “Invisible Immigrants, the Old and Left Whom ‘No One Can Talk’” also inspired Mr. Paul’s vision. She said she kept a printed copy of the article in her office when she first opened Priya Living, “and re-read it often for inspiration, to help remind myself what it’s all about, And why it’s worth fighting for,” he said.

Following the death of Geeta Iyengar’s husband in 2020, she moved in with her son’s family in San Carlos, California. Covid complicated life, and Ms Iyengar, 78, struggled to stay active – home was in a hilly area, so going for walks was not an option. “You’re stuck in one place physically, mentally,” she said.

Her son helped her found Priya Living, but she was nervous to take this step. “I am 70 years old. I was thinking, ‘Oh my God, I’m old now.’ “I don’t want to start my whole life alone,” she said. But Ms. Iyengar is happy with the decision.

Now, she walks a mile every day, taking 16 laps around the facility’s courtyard. And there are many aspects of living there that remind them of life in India. Ms. Iyengar first moved to the United States from Bangalore, India, in 1967 as an engineering student to attend the University of Minnesota.

“There are people here from all parts of India – from Hyderabad, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Rajasthan,” he said. “Every household has its own way of cooking or spices. So when you are walking around here, you feel different aromas, you come home feeling hungry. Even the plants like chilli and jasmine in the courtyard provide a similar sense of comfort to Ms Iyengar.

Sometimes, there can be disadvantages in moving into a place of strangers, even if there is a shared heritage. Ms Iyengar said she had to learn how to deal with different types of personalities. “We all have to adjust,” she said. “We all have to learn to cooperate, learn to tolerate some things.”

There is many community-focused programming that keeps residents engaged. Mahesh Nihalani, community director of Priya Living, said activities include laughter yoga, film screenings (which often include old Bollywood classics) and “tea and chat” sessions every Wednesday. (“Gapshap” is the Hindi word for “gossip”.)

“If you know South Asian culture, we are a very festive community. We have a large number of festivals throughout the year,” he said. “So every month, there is some festival or the other. At Priya, we celebrate every festival. The community organizes events for Diwali, Holi and Navratri, among other Indian holidays. Priya Living also enhances its image online through its Instagram presence, which features photos of its residents playing guitar or listening to records. “Apostles not retired,” one post read.

Amulya K. Saikia, 81, immigrated to the United States from the Indian state of Assam in 1970. After his wife’s death in 2013, he moved to Oakland with his daughter. He wanted the community he needed, so his daughter helped him move into Priya Living’s Fremont location in 2017. There, he was able to make friends through book clubs, cooking clubs, and yoga classes.

Cost was also an important factor in Mr Saikia’s decision to move to Priya Living. He pays about $2,600 per month for his two-bedroom unit, which is much more friendly to his budget than other retirement communities. “In assisted living or similar situations, if you go, you have to have a lot of money – I don’t have that. I come from a middle-income family in India,” he said. “Everyone passed. My eldest brother is gone, my two sisters are gone – there are not many people around. “I cannot depend on India or anywhere else for my survival or for the economic side.”

Priya Living’s life is shaped by the mission of the community, which is perhaps best expressed by Mr. Nihalani. “We don’t believe in the word ‘loneliness’ here,” he said.

Source: www.nytimes.com