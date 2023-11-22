The affected pipeline has been shut down but officials are still trying to determine the exact location of the oil spill.

The US Coast Guard said on Tuesday (Nov 22) that about 4.1 million liters of oil has been released into the Gulf of Mexico from a pipeline system off the southeast coast of Louisiana.

Officials are still trying to determine the exact location and cause of the leak, officials said during a Coast Guard news conference. No oil has so far reached the ground, although its effects on wildlife are still being investigated.

Two oiled pelicans were spotted off the Louisiana coast on Saturday, but they appeared to still be active and able to fly, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife official said.

oil discharge The discovery was made amid high winds in the Gulf, which allowed some of the oil to evaporate and spread. However, Capt. Kelly Denning, Coast Guard New Orleans sector commander, said the patches were still visible.

When did the oil spill first start?

The U.S. Coast Guard said the oil was discovered near a pipeline system owned by Main Pass Oil Co., a subsidiary of Houston-based Third Coast Infrastructure LLC. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.

It is not clear when the leak began but it was first reported to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Thursday morning. A look at a fly-over in the area oil slick About five to six kilometers wide.

The 108-km pipeline was shut down last week as officials worked to determine the location and cause of the leak.

How much oil has leaked into the Gulf of Mexico?

Local news reported Friday that pipeline gauges indicated that about 1.1 million gallons (4.1 million liters) of oil was lost. Federal officials later confirmed that the total number could be much higher.

This amount is much less than 2010 bp oil disaster More than 600 million liters of water was released in the weeks following an oil rig explosion.

Nevertheless, an environmental group described the leak as “huge”.

Over the past 50 years, at least 44 spills have occurred in U.S. waters, releasing more than 1.59 million liters of oil, according to NOAA’s Office of Response and Recovery. If estimates about this spread are correct, it would be three times this amount.

“From dolphins to birds to rare whales, the Gulf’s animals are once again in the throes of a spill-prone industry that puts profit before everything else,” the Center for Biological Diversity said in a news release.

