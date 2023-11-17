Shawn “Diddy” Combs.George Pimentel/WireImage

Sean Combs, better known as Diddy, met R&B singer Cassandra Ventura around 2005.

Ventura alleged in a lawsuit that she has since been “trapped” in a “cycle of abuse” by Combs.

The lawsuit also accuses Combs of being behind a plot to blow up rapper Kid Cudi’s car.

Sean Combs, the musician better known as Diddy, was accused of rape and continuing a “cycle of abuse” against a former romantic partner, R&B singer Cassandra Ventura, who filed a lawsuit against the music mogul on Thursday. A lawsuit was filed in Manhattan court.

The lawsuit, reviewed by Business Insider, includes shocking allegations against Combs, a prominent hip-hop personality who worked with Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige.

Ventura, whose stage name is Cassie, described Combs as a “dark time” in her life, accusing Combs of raping her in her home, physically abusing her for years and forcing her to engage in sexual acts with male sex workers. Accused of forcing.

In addition to those allegations, Ventura’s lawsuit reveals that Combs was also responsible for blowing up a car that belonged to Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, after Combs learned that Cudi was interested in Ventura in 2012 .

Representatives for Mescudi did not respond to requests for comment.

In a statement to Business Insider, Combs’ attorney, Ben Brafman, said: “Mr. Combs vigorously denies these offensive and defamatory allegations. For the past six months, Mr. Combs has had to endure Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand for $30 million. Faced with this, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was apparently dismissed as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura now confronts Mr. Combs. Have resorted to filing a lawsuit full of baseless and defamatory lies with the aim of tarnishing the reputation and demanding a payday.”

The lawsuit was brought under the Adult Survivors Act, a New York law that provides victims of sexual abuse one year to file a civil lawsuit even if the statute of limitations has expired. The period for filing cases under the law is set to end next week.

“After years of living in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story and speak out on my own behalf and for the benefit of other women who experience violence and abuse in their relationships. New York’s Adult Survivors Act “Fast forward to the end of the film, it became clear that this was the opportunity to speak about the trauma I have experienced and will be haunted by throughout my life,” Ventura said in a statement.

In response to Brafman, Ventura’s attorney Douglas Wigdor said that before the lawsuit was filed, “Mr. Combs offered eight figures to silence Ms. Ventura and prevent her from filing this lawsuit. She rejected his efforts. “

“Trapped” in a cycle of abuse.

The lawsuit says Combs met Ventura in 2005 when she was 19 and he was 37.

After his hit single “Me and You” and some demos, Combs soon signed Ventura under his music label Bad Boy Records, which he had founded in 1991.

The lawsuit alleges that within a few years, Combs “lured Ms. Ventura into an ostentatious, fast-paced and drug-filled lifestyle, and her boss, one of the most powerful men in the entertainment industry, , and a vicious, cruel and controlling man nearly two decades older than her.”

The lawsuit alleged that the hip-hop producer “trapped Ventura in an abusive and controlling relationship”, sometimes beating Ventura in front of Combs’ employees or Bad Boy employees who did not dare speak out against his boss. Were.

“Following these episodes of horrific abuse, Mr. Combs would immediately attempt to conceal Ms. Ventura and the evidence of his violent outbursts,” the lawsuit claims. “He would often shower her with gifts after incidents of physical violence, which is a typical pattern of behavior for serial abusers.”

The lawsuit goes into several alleged cases of violent altercations, including one in 2016 when Combs gave Ventura a black eye while he was drunk at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

kid cuddy car incident

Ventura also accused Combs of engaging in several intimidation tactics.

The lawsuit says that on at least two occasions, Combs asked the singer to put her gun in her purse.

“There was no apparent reason why Mr. Combs told his young girlfriend to put away his guns, other than to explain that he was violent, powerful, and dangerous,” the lawsuit said.

There was also a matter that until now was only heard of within the confines of celebrity gossip circles, involving the alleged relationship dispute between Mescudi, Combs, and Ventura.

The lawsuit states that during a “rough patch” with Combs in 2011, Ventura was in a brief relationship with Mescudi.

Combs, troubled by the relationship, not only abused Ventura when she returned to him because she felt she “could not escape the network of Mr. Combs and his promoters”, but also told her around 2012 during Paris Fashion Week that He will blow up Mescudi. car.

“At that very moment, Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway,” the lawsuit alleges. “Ms. Ventura was horrified, as she began to fully understand what Mr. Combs was willing and able to do to people she believed had disrespected her.”

Combs and Ventura’s relationship has been the subject of gossip news cycles before.

Ventura and Combs remained in touch for some years after 2016, the lawsuit shows.

Around September 2018, Ventura alleged that Combs raped her after a dinner during which she hoped to discuss ending their relationship forever.

The lawsuit says the two-decade relationship has caused Ventura “extreme” trauma and emotional distress.

The lawsuit alleges, “Except for the months when she was pregnant with her children, Ms. Ventura struggled with addiction to drugs and alcohol – addictions that were established and fostered by Mr. Combs.

Read the original article on Insider

Source: www.bing.com